Scindia Demands 'proper Investigation & Stern Action' In Gargi College Horror Incident

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday responded to the shocking incident that took place inside the DU's all-women Gargi College on February 9. Taking to the microblogging site, Scindia said that the entire incident was extremely disturbing. Talking about the security of the students he said that stern action must be taken for those who were involved in the incident.

Extremely disturbed by the incidents that took place during the #GargiCollege fest. Security and safety of students should always be paramount. There must be proper investigation and stern action against those involved. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 10, 2020

NCW demands strict action

National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma on Monday spoke about outsiders barging into Delhi's all-women Gargi College and demanded the authorities to take strict action against those who are responsible. Taking to Twitter, she informed about a team of NCW India members meeting the students at the college and shared the students' accounts of the incident.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the Delhi Police is carrying out the investigation and the team has summoned the security staff of the college. Further, they are checking the CCTV footage as part of its probe in the matter.

Gargi molestation case

On Sunday, students of Delhi University's Gargi College alleged that they were molested by men during their annual college festival 'Reverie' on February 6. Releasing a statement, a Gargi College student alleged that on Saturday, "8,000 to 10,000 individuals accumulated in their campus" by jumping the gates and damaged the property of Gargi. They allegedly manhandled, molested and groped the women students during the concert.

Furthermore, DCP South Delhi Atul Thakur revealed that no formal complaint had been made to the police as of now but an inquiry into the matter was on. Meanwhile, a public apology has been issued by the Principal to the students and a police complaint will be filed soon. Moreover, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken note of the incident, which occurred on February 6.

