Scindia Hails PM Modi's Decision Of 21-day Pan-India Lockdown, Says 'caution Is Cure'

Politics

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia supported the 21-day complete lockdown called by PM Modi and encouraged the citizens to follow the decision to prevent COVID-19

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Scindia

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia came out in support of the 21-day pan-India lockdown called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and encouraged citizens to follow the decision to prevent the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. 

Scindia shared his video on Twitter, saying that caution is the only cure of the disease. He hailed PM Modi's 'bold but necessary announcement' of 21-day lockdown and the COVID-19 Emergency Care Fund and expressed confidence that citizens will abide by the decision responsibly.

"I fully support the Prime Minister's 21-day lockdown across the country to stop the Corona epidemic. We all have a responsibility to follow this decision with full discipline in the national interest. Our caution and discipline is a cure for this disease," the BJP leader said in a subsequent Tweet in Hindi. 

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi, on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew is applicable to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight 12, across the country, there will be a countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, the village will be locked down. This is curfew only-a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi. 

Currently, India's positive cases stand at 519, with 10 deaths. 

First Published:
