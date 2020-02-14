Scindia Will Also Hit Streets With You: Jyotiraditya Scindia's Promise If MP Govt Defaults

Congress General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday assured to regularise guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, stating that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto were not fulfilled. Congress is ruling the state with Kamal Nath as the Chief Minister.

'I will be your shield and sword'

"I want to assure you that your demand is included in our government's manifesto and it is our sacred text. It has been a year for the government, teachers have to be a little patient. Our turn will come and if not then I assure you that I will be your shield and sword," said Scindia in an event organised in Kudila village of Tikamgarh district.

"If all promises in the manifesto are not fulfilled, do not think you are alone. Scindia will also hit the streets with you," he added. He further said that he has requested the state government to work on eradication of malnutrition in 5 years. "We will remove the blur of malnutrition within our government's tenure," he said.

'We have to change and reach out to people'

Madhya Pradesh has been reeling under a nutrition crisis. The state tops the list for malnourishment under the age of six in India and around 60% are malnourished, as per international non-profit Save The Children. The Kamal Nath government is currently struggling to fulfil its promises of farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh in the state. The government needs around Rs 50,000 crore for the farm waiver, according to officials.

READ | Quaint admission: MP Min regrets failing to boost industry; proud of Scindia 'chamcha' tag

In the wake of Congress's drubbing in Delhi Assembly polls, Jyotiraditya Scindia has said the party has to change and reach out to people with a fresh approach. Talking to reporters at Prithvipur area on Thursday, he termed the Congress's defeat in Delhi assembly polls as "unfortunate".

READ | Scindia enters Congress blame-game, makes 'new mindset' demand after Delhi drubbing

"The country is changing. Similarly, people's thought process is changing. We (Congress) have to change and reach out to people with a new approach," Scindia said. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Delhi Assembly polls by bagging 62 of the total 70 seats. While the BJP won eight seats, the Congress could not win even a single one.

READ | Delhi Elections: Even as Congress draws a blank, Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulates AAP

READ | Scindia demands 'proper investigation & stern action' in Gargi College horror incident

(With agency inputs)