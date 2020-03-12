Here's What Shivraj Singh Chouhan Says About Rajya Sabha Ticket To Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday expressed happiness over the party's decision to field Jyotiraditya Scindia and Dr. Sumer Singh Solanki for the Rajya Sabha polls. Taking to the microblogging site, Chauhan said that the nomination of the two leaders is a symbol of the youth representation of the party.

Taking to Twitter, the former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said, "Two stunning and hardworking youths from Madhya Pradesh BJP Jyotiraditya Scindia and Prof. Dr. Sumer Singh Solanki going to Rajya Sabha is a symbol of youth representation. May you both contribute to fulfilling the dreams of golden India."

List of RS candidates

On Thursday, BJP released its second list for the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26 where it has named Dr. Sumer Singh Solanki for the state of Madhya Pradesh. The list also includes the name of its national vice president Dushyant Gautam from Haryana. Along with him, Ram Chandra Jhangra is also named from the state of Haryana. Meanwhile, Indu Goswami has been named from Himachal Pradesh and Bhagwat Karar from Maharashtra.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP released its list of candidates for the upcoming RS biennial elections. The list includes the name of Party's new member Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has been nominated from Madhya Pradesh. The BJP also announced the names of its nine Rajya Sabha candidates, including former Congress leader Bhubaneswar Kalita from Assam, and allotted two seats to its allies, including Dalit leader and Union minister Ramdas Athawale from Maharashtra.

The last date of filing nominations is March 13. The polling will be held between 9 am to 4 pm on March 26, which will be followed by the counting of votes at 5 pm.

