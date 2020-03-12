'Will Oppose 2 Giants': Rajinikanth Reveals Political Intent; Gives Notice To DMK & AIADMK

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth ended all speculations on Thursday when he addressed a press conference talking about the launch of his own party, hitting out at other top political parties like DMK and AIADMK and evoking late CM Jayalalithaa. "When I met the district secretaries last week, there were many speculations in the media about it. I thought I have to put a full stop to all those speculations and also to reveal something about my political views. I thought I have to give a glimpse to the people who are expecting me to enter politics," he said.

'Political vacuum after Jayalalithaa passed away'

Leaders from various political parties were hurdled at Rajinikanth's residence for the last few days after Rajinikanth sped up efforts to float his political party. While speaking at the press conference, Rajinikanth said DMK and AIADMK had turned politics into a family business.

"After Jayalalitha passed away in 2016, there was a political vacuum and I said the system should be changed. I felt that I should plunge into politics after that. I have not said that I will enter politics before 2017, so it's wrong to say that I am talking about entering politics for 25 years," said Rajinikanth.

'DMK, AIDMK made politics into a business'

"DMK and AIADMK are the biggest parties who have workers down to the grass root level, but they started exploiting things and ran it as a business using their power. My first plan is to bring about a change in politics. In both the large parties there are over 50,000 people, their friends, their relatives, they spoil the system, giving contracts to each other," said Rajinikanth. He also hit out at the two big parties saying, "People voted for Jayalalithaa and Kalaignar, they were legends, 30% people voted for party while 70% voted for the leaders."

'Don't call me the future CM'

Rajinikanth also strongly remarked that he did not want to be called the 'future Chief Minister' saying that previously he had never thought about the Chief Minister's post. "That's not in my blood, I can't image sitting inside the Assembly and talking. I am not very young to start into politics. I am 71 already, I am appealing to my fans, don't call me as the future CM," he said.

"People say that I am saying this as a political stunt for publicity, What I am doing is not a political stunt or a strategy, it comes from inside. We are going to oppose two biggest giants (DMK & ADMK), and its not simple," said Rajinikanth.

'Will include more youth in the party'

Rajinikanth also strongly advocated the induction of youth in his party and said that there was a dearth of young people "People who are sitting inside the assembly are all 55-65 years old they come, again and again, if they are young, they will be sons of the leaders. My plan is to include youth in the party, 60-65% will be educated youths. My idea is to have a separate leader for the party and separate one for the government."

"I don't want people who wanted posts or power, I want people who want to serve people. A well deserved, educated and honest person will be given a seat, we will make them sit and will throw him out if he doesn't deliver," he said.

