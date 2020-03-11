'Cannot Serve The People By Being In The Congress Party': Scindia After Joining BJP

A day after quitting the grand-old party, Jyotiraditya Scindia has on Wednesday joined the BJP, in presence of its national president JP Nadda. During his speech, Scindia slammed the Congress government and said that the Congress party is not the same as it was earlier. He also claimed that the aim of public service is not being fulfilled by Congress and one cannot serve the public by being in Congress.

Speaking at the induction ceremony Scindia said, "I can say it with all belief that we cannot serve the people by being in the Congress party. The Congress party is not anymore the party that it was earlier. I can say with confidence that the aim of public service is not being fulfilled by that party (Congress). Besides this, the present condition of the party indicates that it is not what it used to be."

"There are three main points- The Congress party is out of sync with the present reality in India. The young leaders, who are coming up with new ideas are ignored in Congress. We had a dream in Madhya Pradesh when the government was formed there. But in 18 months, all those dreams were shattered, whether it was a matter of waiving the loans of farmers, not getting the bonus of the previous crop, even the crops damaged by hail, etc., have not yet been compensated. Along with it, the Satyagraha protest which I had started after the Mansour attack, there are thousands of farmers in MP against whom the cases are still going on. Where the farmers are stressed, the young people are also helpless." he added.

READ | STUNNING: Jyotiraditya Scindia Attacks Congress At His BJP Induction; Watch Full Statement

As Scindia joined the saffron party after serving the Congress for 18 years, he extended his regards to BJP president Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. While inducting him in the saffron party, Nadda said that it is a pleasure for the party to induct Scindia and recalled the contribution of Rajmata Scindia in the formation of Jan Sangh. He said that Scindia is joining his family. Sources have stated that Scindia is expected to file nomination for Rajya Sabha on March 13.

READ | Rahul Gandhi Breaks Silence On Jyotiraditya Scindia And Madhya Pradesh; Targets PM Modi

Scindia resigns from Congress

After two days of heavy political drama, the former Guna MP formally submitted his resignation to Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday, after all, talks of mediation failed. Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party soon after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. Moreover, 22 MLAs who support him have tendered their resignation from their Bengaluru resorts - where they have been holed up for the past few days.

Congress has passed a resolution against Scindia while Congress MLAs have turned on him terming him a 'traitor'. Kamal Nath held an emergency meeting of all his MLAs but only 45 MLAs of the remaining 90-odd MLAs attended. Moreover, he has told Congress to be ready for mid-term polls.

READ | 'An Eminent Personality Will Join...': BJP Announces Big Induction In Nadda's Presence

Kamal Nath - Scindia feud

Scindia has been miffed about not being elected CM and not being elected as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief - both of which were given to Nath. Jyotiraditya Scindia had recently assured guest teachers in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, that he will be their "shield and sword" if all promises in the party's manifesto, including farm loan waiver and regularising guest teachers, were not fulfilled. Moreover, he allegedly reached out to 5-6 young leaders in the Congress after tendering his resignation including Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot, former Union Ministers RPN Singh, Milind Deora, Jitin Prasada, Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi.

READ | WATCH: The Moment Jyotiraditya Scindia Joined BJP, In The Presence Of JP Nadda