'Scindia's Exit Might Open Floodgates For The Congress,' Remarks Tom Vadakkan

Former Congress leader Tom Vadakkan on Saturday lauded Jyotiraditya Scindia's move from Congress to BJP and remarked that Scindia's exit might open 'floodgates' for the party. Vadakkan who had exited Congress and joined BJP, completed one year in the BJP on Saturday. The current BJP leader also added that no leader having self-respect can survive in a suffocating environment, labelling Scindia as an 'asset' for the saffron party.

'Suffocating environment of sycophants'

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Vadakkan said that Scindia joining the BJP would prove to be an asset for the party and that no self-respecting leader can survive in a suffocating environment of 'sycophants that now exist in Congress.' Furthermore, he added that Scindia's exit has signalled the opening of floodgates and that filters might already be in place to weed out the migratory.

READ | Tom Vadakkan Reviews Jump To BJP A Year Ago; Delivers Scathing Offhand Attack On Congress

Reflecting upon his exit from the Congress, Vadakkan remarked that his exit was not for a position in the BJP but to carry out responsibilities entrusted upon him. "While divisive forces were trying to tear our country apart, BJP stood against the tirade of pseudo secularist and their international ecosystems," ANI quoted Vadakkan.

READ | Tom Vadakkan Joins BJP, Says He Was Hurt Deeply

Vadakkan thanks PM Modi

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Vadakkan thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister and former BJP chief Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda, National General Secretary BL Santhosh and Ramlal.

A year earlier, in a jolt to the grand-old Congress party ahead of the general elections, Vadakkan had quit the party, citing disappointment with party's stand on the Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. “It hurt me deeply when you question the integrity of the armed forces. The matter is not of ideology, this is about patriotism. If a political party takes a position against the country, I had no option but to leave the party,” Vadakkan, who was the national spokesperson of the Congress, had told the media during his induction in the party.

READ | Tom Vadakkan Lauds Centre's Outreach For J-K, Says It Will Help Spread Awareness

Vadakkan was considered a close aide of interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi. He had reportedly lost his prominence after a Rahul Gandhi took over the party. Reports also said that he was miffed as the party did not give him a ticket to contest an election.

READ | Congress Must Apologise For Mani Shankar Aiyar's Remarks: Tom Vadakkan

(With ANI Inputs)