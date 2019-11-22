SCOOP: Not Just Uddhav! All Other Names Which May Be Considered As Maharashtra CM

With Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray not showing a keen interest in becoming the Chief Minister, hectic parlays are still underway over government formation in Maharashtra. However, the meeting held with NCP chief Sharad Pawar brought out the names of the possible Chief Minister candidates. Uddhav Thackeray, along with his son and party MLA Aaditya Thackeray, held a brief meeting with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the wee hours of Friday.

It was further reported by the sources close to Shiv Sena that its leaders Arvind Sawant and Subhash Desai are considered to be frontrunners for the post. However, the prime choice for the CM candidate tends to Uddhav Thackeray as it comes as a mutual consent. Furthermore, With the support of the MLAs and the experience in administration, Eknath Shinde also has fair chances for being considered for the post. After Thakeray withdrew his interest in becoming the CM, a meeting is being chaired at his residence Matoshree on November 22 to bring out a conclusion.

Maha Govt by December?

Sources earlier reported that all three parties along with the Independent MLAs supporting them (total - 170 MLAs) will stake claim to form the next Maharashtra government in the first week of December. Moreover, sources report that Shiv Sena has been given the CM post for the full term, with two deputy CMs - one from NCP, one from Congress. These developments happened after marathon meetings between NCP-Congress, in which Sonia Gandhi greenlighted the alliance after meeting with NCP Supremo.

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays are currently underway in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State.

