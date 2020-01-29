'Seen Much Worse': Kerala Guv Arif Khan Puts Up Brave Face In Light Of Raucous Welcome

After receiving a raucous welcome in the Assembly by Opposition MLAs, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan put up a brave face and said he has seen "much worse". Triggering a massive political row, the United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs protested against CAA & NRC in the Kerala assembly on Wednesday. The Congress-led Opposition MLAs blocked Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's path as he arrived at the state assembly and raised slogans against him.

Reacting to such treatment, Governor Khan told reporters, "The problem is that unless you use the word unprecedented, it does not make the news. I have seen much worse than this when I was a member of the assembly."

Opposition denounces Governor's position on CAA

The Kerala Governor was accompanied by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the House. Opposition MLAs began demonstrating after Khan declared that he will not read out the government’s resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act while delivering the policy address in the Assembly but later on had to read it out on the CM's request.

While reading, the Governor said, "I'm going to read this para (against CAA) because CM wants me to read this, although I hold the view this doesn't come under policy or programme. CM has said this is the view of government, and to honour his wish I'm going to read this para."

'Call Back Governor'

Apart from blocking the Governor's path to the podium, the Opposition UDF (Congress-led United Democratic Front) MLAs held placards with messages such as "Call Back Governor" and "We the People [of] India Resist CAA". The Governor stood and waited patiently, with a hint of a smile. Right next to him, Chief Minister Vijayan appeared to be gesturing to the UDF MLAs to make way.

The Assembly marshals had to intervene and escort Governor Khan to the podium to begin the address of the House. As soon as the Governor began his address the Opposition MLAs walked out and began a sit-in outside the assembly.

(Image Credit: PTI)

