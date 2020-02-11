Delhi Election: MVA Congratulates Kejriwal As AAP Nears Victory, Hails 'good Governance'

As the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sweeps the majority leading to a victory once again, Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi congratulated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the win. Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party leader (NCP) Supriya Sule and Nawab Malik took to Twitter and gave AAP their best wishes.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) trend at 3:45 PM, AAP is leading by 58 seats and has won five seats. While the BJP has bagged only seven seats and has won none yet out of the total 70-seat Assembly in the national capital. Further, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was leading in the New Delhi constituency with 36,307 votes, keeping BJP's Sunil Kumar Yadav behind 17,927 votes.

Aaditya Thackeray's tweet

Congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal ji and @AamAadmiParty for its huge win in Delhi. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 11, 2020

Supriya Sule's tweet

NCP's Supriya Sule in a series of tweets congratulated Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP for their win in the national capital. According to her, "Good Governance" and "Development" have won again.

Congratulations Hon.@ArvindKejriwal Ji and @AamAadmiParty for the victory in the #DelhiElection2020. Good governance and development has prevailed yet again over divisiveness, hatred and polarisation of communities...1/2 — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) February 11, 2020

Good Luck and Best Wishes for the Next Five Years!

Let us work for a better India together!..2/2



#AAPWinningDelhi — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) February 11, 2020

Nawab Malik's Tweet

NCP's Nawab Malik took to Twitter and wrote, "Best wishes to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Admi Party for their victory. We hope that this term will bring progress and development."

Delhi Assembly elections

The Delhi Assembly polls have witnessed an intense campaign by the three contending parties - Congress, BJP and AAP with 672 candidates in the fray. Amid the controversy over the delay in the vote count, the Election Commission on Sunday evening declared the voter turnout to be 62.59 per cent in the national capital.

In the previous elections, the AAP had won an astounding 67 seats in the first big jolt to the BJP after Narendra Modi's sensational triumph in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. BJP had managed to win just three seats. Kiran Bedi, a former AAP leader among other achievements, was the BJP's CM candidate in the ill-fated election.

