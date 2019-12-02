Sanjay Raut Warns Those In 'glass Houses'; NCP's Malik Concurs Saying 'it May Shatter'

Engaging in yet another banter of Hindi poems, NCP's Nawab Malik responded to Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut on Monday. In what seemed to be a warning to the opponents, the leader spoke about ''glass houses", essentially meaning those having bad records should not criticise others. Sena's Rajya Sabha MP has on Monday morning posted the famous saying that those living in glass houses should not throw stones at others. Responding to his tweet, Malik within minutes has said that those living in glass houses should be extra careful as it might shatter even with slightest of instability.

बस एक ही ठोकर से गिर जाएँगी दीवारें...

आहिस्ता ज़रा चलिए शीशे के मकानों में ..

Earlier on Sunday, engaging a banter of quotes in the floor of the house, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday said that he was like the sea, repeating his promise 'I will be back' in Maharashtra. In retaliation to Fadnavis's sea wave analogy, NCP's Nawab Malik too quoted a couplet. Stating that the weather during one's journey may not always be happy, he added that the decisions taken by one may not necessarily be right always. Earlier, during the political chaos in the state, Sena's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut and Malik was also engaged in a similar quote battle.

Maha Vikas Aghadi wins floor test

The Shiv-Sena-Congress-NCP government was successful in proving a majority by garnering 169 votes in the floor test conducted on Saturday. As the Opposition staged a walkout - there were no votes against the alliance, while four chose to abstain from voting. The BJP walked out of the Assembly calling the session invalid as he alleged that the oath of the Chief Minister and MLAs were not according to constitutional norms. The floor test was initially supposed to be held on November 27, according to Supreme Court's order is being held on Saturday.

