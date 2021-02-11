'Send West Bengal Governor Back; Mamata Winning Polls With 250+ Seats': TMC's Madan Mitra 

There has been a long tussle between Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal and as the elections are coming closer, the tussle is intensifying. On Wednesday, the governor made some serious allegations against the Mamata government on which the TMC retaliated, saying that the Governor should be returned from the state.

Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra, who arrived in South 24 Pargana said on Thursday that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar should be sent back from the state as TMC will be coming back to power in upcoming elections with more than 250 seats.

Governor should be sent back from the state at this moment. We are coming back to power with more than 250 seats: TMC's Madan Mitra in South 24 Parganas yesterday. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/cbodUdfWKI — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2021

Dhankhar Slams Mamata Govt

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government by saying that an atmosphere of fear prevails in the state. The governor and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have been at loggerheads since the former took the office in July 2019.

"There is such an environment of fear in the state that people cannot even speak about it. I have been vocal about this since I came here. Fear and democracy cannot co-exist. There is no place for such fear in a cultured state like West Bengal. it is very unfortunate," the Governor said while addressing media.

TMC's Madan Mitra Claims to cut his wrist

Earlier, TMC leader Madan Mitra has made a violent promise that he will slit his wrist if Mamata Banerjee doesn't win by a margin of one lakh votes.

"Yesterday, I heard Suvendu Adhikari saying that if he doesn't win against Mamata Banerjee by 50,000 votes in Nandigram then he will quit politics. I am going to Kejuri to answer that. If Mamata Banerjee doesn't win by 1,00,000 votes then I will cut my wrist and will not continue in politics," Madan Mitra said.

The situation ahead of assembly elections in Bengal

The situation in the run-up to the West Bengal elections is getting more and more intense by the day with political mudslinging, violence and claims of defeating each other by heavy margins. West Bengal, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee holds fort with 222 seats, will go to polls in April-May 2021. The BJP has exuded confidence that it will cross the 200 seat mark, however, TMC via its poll strategist Prashant Kishore has contended that BJP will not cross double digits. Moreover, the state has seen rigorous campaigning by the saffron party which has gone all guns blazing, dispatching its top brass to the state to hold massive rallies and addresses to weaken the ruling party's efforts to return to power.

