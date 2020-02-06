Dharmendra Pradhan Slams AAP; Says 'Whatever Is Spoken In Shaheen Bagh Is Language Of AAP'

Taking a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party, BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said that what is spoken in Shaheem Bagh is the language of Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

"Who is the sponsor of Shaheen Bagh? The name of the leaders who said 'I am with Shaheen Bagh' is Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. Whatever is spoken in Shaheen Bagh is the language of AAP (Shaheen Bagh me jo boli boli jaati hai wo AAP ki boli hai). Language of Pakistan is spoken in Shaheen Bagh," leader said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Talking further about the photographs , Pradhan said that real face of the politics of Arvind Kejriwal, which aimed at instilling fear in minorities, has been unmasked.

Shaheen Bagh shooting

According to the photos accessed by the Crime Branch, Kapil Gujjar joined AAP in 2019. This was informed to the media by Rajesh Deo. However, on Wednesday morning, Kapil Gujjar's father claimed that his son is a follower of PM Modi and Amit Shah. In an interview with news agency ANI, he said "Neither I nor any member of my family has anything to do with AAP. I was in BSP till 2012. I left politics in 2012".

Kapil was detained by police on Saturday following the firing incident and an FIR was registered against him. He had, on February 1, opened fire in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) are going on for over 50 days.

Arvind Kejriwal denies any link with the gunman

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal contended that the BJP had no constructive agenda left. He alleged that all other parties including BJP, Congress had come together to beat the AAP. Moreover, he stated that BJP leaders had resorted to abusing him and stressed that the Delhi police was being used by the Centre. Kejriwal asserted that this was a pre-election stunt.

While maintaining that the shooter's family had clarified on their association with AAP, Kejriwal called for Gujjar to be given exemplary punishment.

He added, "Is it our level to order such a shooting? The family of Kapil Gujjar has said that we don’t have anything to do with AAP. Anyone can take photos with any person. I feel that he should be given strictest punishment. And if he has any link with AAP, give him 4 years punishment instead of 2. Amit Shah does such cheap conspiracy just 48 hours before the election. The entire nation knows that this is a stunt before the election."

(With ANI inputs)

(Photo: PTI)