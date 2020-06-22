Gujarat: Shankersinh Vaghela Tenders His Resignation From NCP

In a letter addressed to NCP chief Sharad Pawar, the former Chief Minister of Gujarat Shankersinh Vaghela has tendered his resignation to the leader. In the letter of resignation Vaghela has stated that he had brought 'vibrancy to the cadre of the party' and 'On the day of the change of the presidentship of the state NCP and due to recent political developments, despair spread among the entire party workers.'

There had been a lot of buzz around Vaghela resigning from the party since quite some time. In fact, according to sources, there had been a lot of internal friction between Jayant Patel (the now NCP State President) and Shankersinh Vaghela over the recent Rajya Sabha elections. The one MLA of NCP, Kandhal Jadeja had been given a whip to vote for the Indian National Congress (INC) candidates, i.e. Shaktisinh Gohil and Bharatsinh Solanki.

In the run-up to the elections, Jadeja had however made several statements that he will be voting for BJP and not for congress. Irritated with this, Vaghela had rallied and gotten Sharad Pawar to issue a whip for Jadeja to vote for Congress candidates. But now that Jadeja voted for BJP candidates anyway, and no action whatsoever was taken against Jadeja, Vaghela has finally decided to resign as per sources.

Since the past few weeks, Vaghela had been pretty active in addressing people's grievances and going on the ground to understand the situation as affected by COVID-19. In fact, he had also been mulling over launching his own political party to fight in the assembly elections of 2022. A new third front group has been formed by the name of 'Praja Shakti Morcho'. This was decided on Monday morning when Shankersinh Vaghela had met with several of his followers of NCP and other groups and they had given their support in resigning from NCP and starting his own party.

