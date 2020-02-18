Sharad Pawar Acknowledges CM Uddhav's Views, Says "will Try To Convince Them"

NCP supremo, Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, February 18, spoke about CM Uddhav Thackeray's stand on CAA, NPR and NRC and termed it as his personal views. Pawar further reiterated that the coalition (Maha Vikas Aghadi) may not agree to every decision with 100% of consent. He stated that NCP has its own stand and they will try to convince Shiv Sena on the issue as well.

Sharad Pawar on CM Uddhav’s stand on CAA, NPR and NRC

Talking about CM Uddhav Thackeray’s stand on the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NPR, Sharad Pawar said, “That is his view and it is his right to have his own view. As far as NCP is concerned, we have voted against this act in the Parliament as well. Now, in this coalition government, we cannot promise that everyone will agree to the same thing. However, we will try to talk to them and convince them about the issue.”

Read: CM Uddhav now parrots Centre: 'no talk on NRC; CAA won't harm anyone, NPR & Census same'

Uddhav Thackeray supports Centre

In a big statement on Tuesday, February 18, Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray backed the Centre over CAA, NRC, NPR. In what may act as a reason for rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, Thackeray has reiterated that NRC has not been discussed by the Central government. He said that even if CAA is implemented in the State, it will not harm anyone. About NPR, he said that it is same as the census. His remarks come days after his cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray dared him to take action against the Bangladeshi and Pakistani illegal migrants.

Read: Sharad Pawar differing, CM Uddhav draws Bhima Koregaon & Elgar Parishad case distinction

He said, "CAA, NRC are different and NPR is different. Even If CAA implemented in Maharashtra, it will not cause any harm to anyone. There is no talk on NRC.. and now when NPR is concerned, this is as same as census which held every 10 years. This will also not affect anyone." “NRC has not come yet. There is no meaning in the march and protest against it. There is no necessity for Shaheen Bagh-like protests in Maharashtra,” the Maharashtra CM said.

Read: Congress MP Requests Police Not To Oppose 'Shaheen Bagh-like' Protests In Maharashtra

Read: Uddhav Thackeray slams 'religion-neutral' NRC, opposes premature protests in Maharashtra