Congress MP Requests Police Not To Oppose 'Shaheen Bagh-like' Protests In Maharashtra

Reacting on the commencement of a Shaheen Bagh-like protest at Nagpada in Mumbai, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Husain Dalwai on Monday claimed that 1000 such protests had already started in the country. He also revealed that another protest would take place in Shivaji Nagar, Chembur. Contending that all the protests were peaceful in nature, Dalwai requested the police not to oppose Shaheen Bagh-like agitations in Maharashtra.

Congress MP Husain Dalwai remarked, “Wherever people sit on a satyagraha, that place has been named as Shaheen Bagh. 1000 such Shaheen Baghs have started in this country. In Mumbai, it has started in Nagpada. It is soon going to commence in Shivaji Nagar, Chembur. It is going to start in many places. I want to tell the police that there is no need to oppose Shaheen Bagh in Maharashtra. It is happening very peacefully. It is happening according to Gandhi’s principles. After the Independence struggle, this is the first time that people have come out on the roads in such large numbers.”

Patients inconvenienced

On January 24, an ambulance got stuck in a traffic jam for 40 minutes in the national capital due to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Shaheen Bagh. This marks the second case where an emergency patient faced difficulty in reaching the hospital on time. Despite a fervent appeal to the traffic police personnel, they expressed their helplessness in the current situation where the protesters have blocked a road for over 40 days.

Read: Shaheen Bagh Textbook Case Of A Few Hundred Trying To Suppress Silent Majority: Ravi Shankar Prasad

L-G appeals to protesters

Anil Baijal- the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi met a delegation of Shaheen Bagh protesters in the presence of senior officers of the Delhi police on January 21. While the L-G assured the delegation that their concerns would be taken up with appropriate authorities, he urged them to maintain law and order. Moreover, he urged the protesters to call off their agitation as the blocking of roads was causing inconvenience to people. On the other hand, the delegation promised to convey the L-G's message to the other protesters.

Met the delegation of protestors from Shaheen Bagh. Assured them to convey their concerns to appropriate authorities. Appealed to call off their agitation in view of continued inconvenience to school children,patients,daily commuters, local residents,etc. due to blockade of road. pic.twitter.com/E946YanD33 — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) January 21, 2020

Read: 'Don't Think You & Your Camera Will Return From Shaheen Bagh Safely': BJP's Sakshi Maharaj

(With ANI inputs)