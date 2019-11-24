Sharad Pawar Warns MLAs To Toe NCP-Cong-Sena Line, Issues 'by-elections Loss' Threat

In a show of strength, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday has issued a proclamation that any MLA which goes astray, Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress will ensure he loses in by-elections, as per sources. Sources further state that the NCP Supremo has asked MLAs to inform him if there is any pressure on them, adding the Uddhav Thackeray too is present. Both leaders are reportedly holding a closed-door meet in the Renaissance hotel, Mumbai after the meeting with NCP MLAs.

Sharad Pawar issues 'By-election' threat

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena sources have said that Uddhav Thackeray while addressing NCP MLAs has reassured MLAs on the Sena-Congress-NCP alliance saying, "Do not worry, this relationship will go long. Our alliance will go a long way." On the other hand, breaking his silence after taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, replied to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah's wishes, indicating his unwillingness to return to NCP folds. He also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra.

Current political developments

Currently, top NCP and Congress leaders are trying to convince Ajit Pawar to return back to NCP folds, to which he has refused. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs are holed up at Hotel Lalit, while Congress MLAs are holed up in Hotel JW Marriott. On the other hand, NCP MLAs are holed up in the Rennaisance Hotel in Powai. Uddhav Thackeray is currently visiting all three hotels and will huddle with Congress leaders afterward.

Meanwhile, NCP has intimated the governor's office that Jayant Patil has replaced Ajit Pawar as NCP Legislative Party leader. Ajit Pawar is allegedly planning to challenge this decision and is in talks with BJP, as per sources. Congress-Sena-NCP are confident that they will form the next govt, while BJP claims it will pass the floor test.

Fadnavis takes oath as CM

Pulling the biggest surprise in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. But NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has distanced himself from Ajit Pawar, saying it was Ajit Pawar 's own decision and not NCP's. Currently, BJP leads with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, Shiv Sena with 56 seats and Congress with 44 seats. The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

