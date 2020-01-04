The Debate
Shiv Sena Slams Pak PM Imran Khan Over Nankana Sahib Attack, Calls It 'deplorable'

Politics

Breaking the silence on the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan's Punjab province, Shiv Sena has slammed Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan

Shiv Sena

Breaking the silence on the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan's Punjab province, Shiv Sena has slammed Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan. Party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi taking to Twitter on Saturday said that Pakistan continues to show how it is a nation that cannot give respect, dignity and honour to its citizens. Terming the attack "deplorable", she hoped that the miscreants are arrested. She also said that PM Imran Khan should "walk the talk" on safeguarding the minorities residing in Pakistan.

'Hope these people are arrested'

Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the first guru of Sikhs Guru Nanak Dev, was attacked by stone pelters on Friday as they staged a protest against alleged police atrocities on Mohammed Hassan, the boy who is accused of forcing a Sikh girl to convert before marrying her. Political leaders across the spectrum have condemned the attack and said that it is a “shameful situation”.

India asks Pak govt to ensure safety of Sikhs

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs claimed that "members of the minority Sikh community" had been "subjected to acts of violence" in Nankana Sahib. "These reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. "India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place." The Indian government also called upon the government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community.

