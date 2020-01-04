Shiv Sena Slams Pak PM Imran Khan Over Nankana Sahib Attack, Calls It 'deplorable'

Breaking the silence on the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan's Punjab province, Shiv Sena has slammed Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan. Party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi taking to Twitter on Saturday said that Pakistan continues to show how it is a nation that cannot give respect, dignity and honour to its citizens. Terming the attack "deplorable", she hoped that the miscreants are arrested. She also said that PM Imran Khan should "walk the talk" on safeguarding the minorities residing in Pakistan.

'Hope these people are arrested'

Pakistan continues to show how it is a nation that cannot give respect, dignity and honour to its citizens. This attack on #NankanaSahib is deplorable, hope these people are arrested& PM Imran Khan walks the talk on safeguarding the minorities residing in Pakistan. https://t.co/3tZxARjZp5 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 4, 2020

Nankana Sahib, the birthplace of the first guru of Sikhs Guru Nanak Dev, was attacked by stone pelters on Friday as they staged a protest against alleged police atrocities on Mohammed Hassan, the boy who is accused of forcing a Sikh girl to convert before marrying her. Political leaders across the spectrum have condemned the attack and said that it is a “shameful situation”.

The attack on Nankana Sahab is reprehensible & must be condemned unequivocally .



Bigotry is a dangerous, age old poison that knows no borders.



Love + Mutual Respect + Understanding is its only known antidote. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 4, 2020

Cong leader @RahulGandhi’s refusal to condemn stoning of #GurdwaraNankanaSahib & threat to the very existence of holy shrine reveals his anti-Sikh face. Rahul working overtime to mislead ppl on #CAA but has no time to take on Pak & expose atrocities it's committing against Sikhs. pic.twitter.com/8Hu2iVM9m4 — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 4, 2020

Death threats and stone pelting to innocent tourists to support forcible conversion of a girl! This is Pakistan and that is why #IndiaSupportsCAA



Meanwhile, Pakistan army’s puppet is busy making a fool of himself by tweeting fake videos. #JagjitKaur #NankanaSahib pic.twitter.com/vkNQhvTWIw — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 4, 2020

READ | Daljeet Singh demands strict action against perpetrators of Nankana Sahib Gurudwara attack

READ | Union Min Hardeep Puri calls Nankana Sahib attack 'shameful', highlights need for CAA

India asks Pak govt to ensure safety of Sikhs

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs claimed that "members of the minority Sikh community" had been "subjected to acts of violence" in Nankana Sahib. "These reprehensible actions followed the forcible abduction and conversion of Jagjit Kaur, the Sikh girl who was kidnapped from her home in the city of Nankana Sahib in August last year," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. "India strongly condemns these wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place." The Indian government also called upon the government of Pakistan to take immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community.

READ | Harbhajan Singh condemns Nankana Sahib Gurdwara attack, asks Imran Khan to take action

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh asks Pak PM to intervene over Nankana Sahib mob attack