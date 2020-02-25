Shiv Sena Hits Out At Fadnavis For Boycotting CM’s Tea-Party, Calls Him 'Shadow Of CM'

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday took a jibe at BJP stalwart and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis after the BJP boycotted the Chief Minister’s Tea-Party ahead of Maharashtra Budget Session 2020-21. Sena, in its mouthpiece Saamana, said that the opposition party should have attended the tea party and discussion with CM Uddhav Thackeray over farmer issues and provided suggestions for the benefit of the state.

Earlier on Sunday, former Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis announced the boycott of the customary tea party of the state government on the eve of the Budget session. The Budget session will begin on Monday and continue till March 20.

The editorial also mentions that Fadnavis is failing as Leader of Opposition and trying to maintain the democratic tradition of being the 'Shadow of CM'. The editorial further added that Fadnavis boycotted the invite saying 'there is miscommunication within the Maha Vikas Aghadi government'. The editorial slammed reports of rift or miscommunication within MVA, adding that the opposition party leaders going through a tough time because of MVA's united front.

Sena also slammed Fadnavis saying that he was awarded the post of CM of the state twice. Once for five years and the second time was for 80 hours. But the experience of 80 hours is important because despite establishing a “dialogue” with Rashtrapati Bhavan, Raj Bhavan, Home Ministry, ED and CBI for those 80 hours, not a single MLA from MVA has broken. It further mentioned that during the Lok Sabha election, the BJP had opened an anti-party buy and sell association by misusing power.

Also over RSS General Secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi's statement over Fadnavis stating that the former CM will not remain in the opposition party for long, Shiv Sena said that Sangh leader's statement over the tag 'former CM' may have caused mental tickling to the opposition parties but nothing like this will going to happen in Maharashtra. Sena also suggested Fadnavis start his work as the Leader of Opposition.

'In no mood to attend tea party'

Boycotting the Tea-Party Fadnavis said, "The Maha Vikas Aghadi government was formed on November 28 but is still a directionless and U-turn government. We are in no mood to attend the tea party of the state government."

"An invitation to the opposition for tea is for better communication. But I think it is the Sena, Congress, and NCP which need to improve their communication first. They have not implemented a single promise, very clearly showing that all these were false promises," Fadnavis added.

RSS leader Bhaiyyaji Joshi's remark on Fadnavis

A day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS issued a statement saying that the tag of 'former CM' will not be attached to Devendra Fadnavis for long. Speaking at an event on Friday, RSS General Secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that in a democracy things change but luck will not keep Fadnavis as Leader of Opposition "forever".

"In a democracy, governments hold a big share of power, and by it, governments are responsible for social welfare. I want to say that Devendra Fadnavis ji's destiny will not keep him as leader of opposition forever. Also, the tag of former CM is a short-lived tag for him. But it is a democracy so in a democracy things change," Bhaiyyaji Joshi had said.

In the Maharashtra elections last year, BJP won 105 seats and its pre-poll partner Shiv Sena won 56 seats. However, due to differences over the CM post, Sena and BJP parted ways and Sena formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government along with Congress and NCP. This was preceded by Fadnavis becoming the CM, for 80 hours with the support of NCP's Ajit Pawar who claimed NCP MLAs are with BJP. Later, Fadnavis was selected as the Leader of Opposition.

