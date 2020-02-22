Shiv Sena Sounds 'Chalo Ayodhya' Bugle: Here Are Details Of Uddhav Thackeray's Mar 7 Visit

Sounding the Ayodhya bugle, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, on Saturday, announced that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on March 7. Detailing his itinerary, Raut said that Thackeray along with countless Shiv Sainiks will visit Ram Lalla in the afternoon and will perform aarti on Sarayu riverbanks in the afternoon. He has also invited everyone to be a part of this historic journey, which will include senior Shiv Sena ministers, the Thackeray family and senior leaders like Raut himself.

Sena's 'Chalo Ayodhya' call

चलो अयोध्या ..

7 मार्च

मुख्यमंत्री ऊदधव ठाकरे

असंख्य शिवसैनिकांसह अयोध्येत जाणार!

* दुपारी श्रीराम दर्शन

* संध्याकाळी शरयू आरती

ऐतिहासिक सोहोळ्यात सामील व्हा!! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) February 22, 2020

Sena to visit Ayodhya

Earlier on January 22, Raut had announced that Uddhav Thackeray will visit Ayodhya after completing 100 days of governance. While, Sena invited allies -Congress and NCP to visit the Ram Temple with them, both parties have declined saying that their alliance was a political one not ideological. Raut had also invited former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to Ayodhya - reminding him of his Somnath visit during the Lok Sabha campaign, but the Gandhi scion had declined.

Sena on Ayodhya

Previously on September 15, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met all Sena MPs and MLAs at Matoshree and has reportedly told them to be prepared for building Ram Mandir. Moreover, Thackeray, his son Aaditya Thackeray, along with 18 party MPs visited Ayodhya in June and offered prayers at the makeshift Ram Lalla temple. But after the Ayodhya verdict paved the way for the Ram Mandir, Sena cancelled its Ayodhya visit during the confusion created in the government formation in Maharashtra.

Sena's Hindutva & Ram Mandir

After snapping ties with 30-year old ally BJP, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had said that the Sena has not betrayed Hindutva, in his first Assembly address as CM. Reaffirming on his Hindutva he said that the Sena's Hindutva was intact, inspite of its 'secular' joint Common Minimum Programme with its allies Congress-NCP which has led to it often feuding with Congress over its hero- Savarkar. This visit also comes amidst the President of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Mahant Nritya Gopal Das announcing that construction of the temple will begin within six months and in the same place where the Babri Masjid was present.