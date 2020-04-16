Shiv Sena Issues Long Lament At Opposition Politicising Bandra Incident Amid Covid Crisis

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana on Thursday expressed doubt over the crowd of migrant workers gathered at Bandra, calling it a 'big conspiracy'. Shiv Sena has also raised some questions in its editorial over the coverage of the Bandra incident and compared it to the one that happed in Surat. Slamming the BJP, Sena said that the opposition has stooped to new low taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis in the state.

“Trains going from Mumbai to other states do not only leave from Bandra alone. It also departs from railway stations like Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Mumbai Central, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus... But the crowd was gathered only at Bandra station. Even on some news stories, discussions were held only on Tuesday's crowds in Bandra. There is not even a simple mention of the outbreak of migrant laborers at Surat. What is this? This is a big conspiracy..."

"We will unmask this conspiracy. If anyone is trying to put a nail on the government by taking the opportunity of the Corona crisis, the government will have to nail it to their forehead. We are sad to see the opposition fall so low, ”said the Shiv Sena.

Further slamming the opposition Sena said, “Opponents do not give up the chance to put the government in trouble. They are ready to go down to whatever level they are. These are the types that pierce the political culture of Maharashtra. If the opposition acts in such a way that it has nothing to do with Maharashtra and its people, they will lose the remaining credibility."

Hitting out at the Railway Ministry Sena said, “At the Bandra Railway station in Mumbai, on Tuesday evening, thousands of migrant workers gathered suddenly and clashed. The news that special trains will be leaving the trains to go to their states was made public and the rush started coming... How did the railway make reservations for dates after April 15? It is a crime for the Railways to confuse 40 lakh people with reservations when the Prime Minister is confused about whether to lift the lockdown. Therefore, the Railway Ministry is responsible for the crowds that have arisen in Bandra, the question of law and order has arisen and Will Devendra Fadnavis ask for resignation of railway ministers?"

"...The same thing that happened in the monastery in Mumbai happened in the Surat of Modi-Shah. Thousands of migrant laborers who work in diamond factories also want to visit their homes. Even the government's help could not reach them. If this is true, then we think that this is just the tip of the iceberg of the future, ”said the Shiv Sena.

Bandra gathering incident

Around 1,500 people, mostly migrant workers, gathered at Bandra railway station premises on Tuesday and wanted to go to their native places but were later dispersed, said the Mumbai Police. According to Republic TV sources, the local administration had arranged ration for the 'migrant workers' but people crowded the spot because the distribution of food was poorly organised. A few minutes later, the police personnel were seen dispersing the crowd.

Videos accessed by Republic TV, however, pointed at a different scenario, with persons seen instructing others to not budge till they are paid Rs 15,000 and the media arrives at the spot.

