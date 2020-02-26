Delhi Violence: Punjab CM Urges Amit Shah, Kejriwal 'to Resolve Crisis Immediately'

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to resolve the crisis in the national capital immediately. Taking to Twitter, he also urged the two leaders to take control of the situation before it escalates further.

Shocked & concerned about the #DelhiViolence. Urge @AmitShah and @ArvindKejriwal to sit together and resolve the crisis immediately to prevent the situation from escalating further in the larger interest of the national capital & the country. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 25, 2020

Home Ministry holds several meetings

The Delhi government and Home Ministry have held multiple high-level meetings on Tuesday in order to review the law and order situation. Early on Tuesday, a high-level meeting was chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah with Delhi chief minister's Arvind Kejriwal. Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari & Rambir Singh Bidhuri and other leaders. As per reports, the meeting started at around 7 pm and lasted till 10 pm.

According to an official release, the ministry appreciated the participation of all parties and urged them to exercise restraint, rise above party lines to tackle the situation. The Ministry also urged the leaders to avoid giving any provocative speeches and statements that could flare up the situation.

Violence in Northeast Delhi

In an escalation of tensions in northeast Delhi on Monday, miscreants resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal has lost his life and one DCP was injured during clashes in Gokulpuri.

It was on Sunday evening that clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups, with both the groups hurling stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charges to disperse the protesters, though the violence has now progressed well beyond politics over CAA into the realm of pure arson and rioting.

