Shiv Sena Lashes Out At Centre Over MPLADS Suspension, Laments Lack Of Consultation

Politics

Sena MP Sanjay Raut lashed out at the Central government's move to suspend the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds for two years.

Sanjay

Shiv Sena, the BJP's former ally lashed out at the Central government's move to suspend the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds for two years, i.e 2020-21 and 2021-22. Lamenting that this decision was taken in haste, Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut asserted that the MPLADS funds would be used for the welfare of the people only. Moreover, he contended that the Centre should have at least consulted the leaders of all political parties before making an announcement in this regard. 

Read: Health Ministry Says 1,445 Out Of Total 4,067 COVID-19 Cases Linked To Tablighi Jamaat

Read: Cong Opposes Centre Suspending MPLAD Funds For 2 Years, Says 'Move To Make MPs Redundant'

MPLADS suspension to result in savings of Rs.7,900 crore

Addressing a press briefing after the Union Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar stated that Rs.7,900 crore saved from the MPLADS will go to the Consolidated Fund of India. He noted that many MPs had already pledged their MPLADS funds of Rs.5 crore per year to combat the novel coronavirus crisis. Moreover, the Cabinet also approved an ordinance to amend the Salaries, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954. Thus, the salaries of all MPs including the Prime Minister and his ministerial colleagues will be cut by 30% for a period of one year. Meanwhile, Javadekar revealed that President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and all the Governors had voluntarily decided to take a 30% salary cut. 

Read: BIG: MPs, Cabinet Mins' Salaries Cut By 30% For One Year; Prez, VP, Guvs Volunteer Too

Read: COVID-19: 693 New Cases, 30 Deaths In Last 24 Hours; 63% Mortality Rate In 60+ Age Group

