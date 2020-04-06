Shiv Sena Lashes Out At Centre Over MPLADS Suspension, Laments Lack Of Consultation

Shiv Sena, the BJP's former ally lashed out at the Central government's move to suspend the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds for two years, i.e 2020-21 and 2021-22. Lamenting that this decision was taken in haste, Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut asserted that the MPLADS funds would be used for the welfare of the people only. Moreover, he contended that the Centre should have at least consulted the leaders of all political parties before making an announcement in this regard.

@PMOIndia मोदी सरकार ने एक झटके में सांसद निधी को दो वर्षों के लिए lock down करने का निर्णय ले लिया। यह जनता का पैसा जनता के लिए ही इस्तेमाल किया जाता है। यह निर्णय लेने से पहले कम से कम सभी राजनीतिक दलों के नेताओं से बात करने में आपत्ति नहीं थी... — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) April 6, 2020

MPLADS suspension to result in savings of Rs.7,900 crore

Addressing a press briefing after the Union Cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar stated that Rs.7,900 crore saved from the MPLADS will go to the Consolidated Fund of India. He noted that many MPs had already pledged their MPLADS funds of Rs.5 crore per year to combat the novel coronavirus crisis. Moreover, the Cabinet also approved an ordinance to amend the Salaries, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954. Thus, the salaries of all MPs including the Prime Minister and his ministerial colleagues will be cut by 30% for a period of one year. Meanwhile, Javadekar revealed that President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and all the Governors had voluntarily decided to take a 30% salary cut.

The Cabinet also decided to cancel allocation of Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) funds. MPLADS will be 'suspended for two years, 2020-21 and 2021-22. #cabinetdecisions pic.twitter.com/NhFCA0oRwr — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 6, 2020

