Congress Married Shiv Sena, BJP Got Divorced: Asaduddin Owaisi Turns Political Matchmaker

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday ridiculed the Congress party saying that after the Maharashtra assembly elections, it has brought about the 'Bharat Political Marriage Act' and married the Shiv Sena.

'BJP has taken divorce from Shiv Sena'

During a public meeting for the municipal elections in Nirmal town in Telangana, Owaisi in a satirical tone said, "After the recent Maharashtra state elections, the Congress Party has brought a new law - the Bharat Political Marriage Act. Through this Act, it has married the Shiv Sena." Owaisi said that after this marriage, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has done 'chauthi' (a ritual in marriage) with the Shiv Sena and made Uddhav Thackeray, the 'groom'.

Owaisi further said, "After all this, the BJP which was abusing me has taken a divorce from the Shiv Sena." The AIMIM chief said that his party was being targeted from two sides during the Maharashtra assembly elections - the Congress and NCP on one side and the Shiv Sena and BJP on the other.

Owaisi slams Congress for making personal comments

Asaduddin Owaisi, while speaking at a public gathering in Kamareddy district of Telangana, slammed the Congress for making personal comments about him and his family. He further reacted to the Congress saying that he has two wives by saying one is enough for him. He further said that he would reward whoever brings his second wife to him.

According to media reports, he said that during the Parliamentary and Assembly elections, Congress was in the Opposition and that the party spoke against him and his party constantly. Owaisi also said that his family was also attacked personally by Congress. He also added that he had asked the Congress to look for the second wife that they were talking about and bring her to him.

'Now, RSS is talking about two-child policy'

On Saturday, hitting out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his proposal to make the two-child norm in India mandatory, AIMIM Owaisi had alleged that the NDA government failed to even address the unemployment problem in the last five years. Addressing a rally in Nizamabad district, in the run-up to the municipal polls in Telangana, the Hyderabad MP said, "Mohan Bhagwat says to make two children policy. They (BJP government) failed to provide employment to anyone in last five-and-half-years. Now, RSS is talking about two-child policy."

(With agency inputs)