Sena Mocks Anurag Thakur For His 'misplaced Priorities', Asks Him To Focus On Union Budget

Reacting to MoS Finance Anurag Thakur’s ‘Gun down traitors’ remark on Tuesday, Shiv Sena Deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi slammed him for having misplaced priorities ahead of the Union Budget. In a sarcastic tone, she noted that Thakur would focus on rescuing the sinking economy once he had finished “gunning down traitors”. Mocking BJP’s ‘Acche Din Aanewale Hai’ (Good days are going to come) slogan, she indirectly hinted that the country would continue to witness a slowdown.

जब ‘ग़द्दारों’ को गोली मारने से फ़ुरसत मिल जाएगी उम्मीद है देश के जून्यर वित्त मंत्री गिरती हुई अर्थव्यव्स्था के कारणों को बजट के माध्यम से गोली मारेंगे।



या फिर से देश को अच्छे दिन की गोली मिलेगी? — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) January 28, 2020

Thakur chants provocative slogan

Thakur’s shocking video came to light on Monday, where he is seen chanting and encouraging the crowd to repeat the provocative slogan of ‘'Desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maron salon ko' (Gun down all the traitors of the country). On this occasion, Thakur was campaigning for Manish Chaudhari, the BJP candidate for the Rithala Assembly constituency. Despite the widespread condemnation, Thakur has neither denied nor apologised for his remark yet. Meanwhile, the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer has sought a report from the Returning Officer of the Rithala constituency regarding Thakur’s remarks.

Incidentally, this is not the first time that a BJP leader has chanted such slogans. On December 20, Kapil Mishra chanted the same slogan in a protest rally in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act. While BJP distanced itself from the controversy, he was subsequently given a ticket by the party to contest the Delhi Assembly polls from Model Town. Moreover, this slogan was also heard outside the JNU campus when the violence broke out on January 5.

CAA becomes part of the election campaign

While the voting for the Delhi Assembly elections is scheduled on February 8, the results will be declared three days later. The Citizenship Amendment Act has been an integral part of BJP's election campaign owing to the massive protests against the legislation across the country. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has repeatedly stressed that the Act would not be repealed under any circumstances.

