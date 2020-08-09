Shiv Sena Protests Removal Of Shivaji Maharaj Statue In Belgaum; Demands Reinstallation

Retaliating to the removal of Maratha emperor Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Begaum's Mangutti village, Shiv Sena party workers on Sunday, staged a protest against it, with effigies of CM Yediyurappa. Sena MP Sanjay Raut challenged Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis to protest against the BJP government in Karnataka. On Saturday, Sena minister Eknath Shinde wrote to Yediyurappa demanding the Karnataka government to reinstate the Shivaji statue.

Maharashtra-Karnataka border issue rekindled; Shiv Sena workers burn Yediyurappa effigies

Shinde: 'Statue deliberately removed'

In a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Shinde, who is coordinator minister for border areas along Karnataka, claimed that a life-size statue of the warrior king was removed at Mangutti village. The statue had been installed with the permission of the gram panchayat, but the administration removed it deliberately, the minister claimed, demanding action against the officials. Raut alleged a BJP conspiracy, saying, " If needed, we are ready to go to Belgaum and agitate under the leadership of the Opposition leader. Ask him, if he is ready," to reporters in Mumbai.

On December 20, in a bizarre comment, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray rekindled the Belgaum dispute saying, "Like PoK, there was a Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra. People in Belgaum are not only Hindus but also Marathi-speaking people and wanted to be part of Maharashtra. However, they are facing oppression from the BJP-led government in Karnataka. Even for speaking the truth, the Belgaum mayor was booked for treason," he said in the Assembly".

Maharashtra minister seeks reinstatement of Shivaji statue in Belgaum

Karnataka-Maharashtra border issue

The border issue involves a set of 800+ villages along with Belgaum district being claimed by Maharashtra as a part of the state on linguistic grounds. The Marathi-speaking majority district, which was previously a part of the Bombay presidency was given to Karnataka after independence. While several Maharashtra leaders including Senapati Bapat have fought for regaining Belgaum, the government-appointed Mahajan Commission awarded Maharashtra 264 villages including Nandagad, Nippani Khanapur in 1967, but let Karnataka keep Belgaum, while Kasargod went to Kerala.

The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti which was founded in 1948, protested and have recently submitted their list of demands and memorandum to Thackeray. Later in 2005, the Maharashtra government filed a petition in the Supreme Court staking claim over Belgaum. The Supreme Court began its hearing on Maharashtra's petition on 17 January 2007 and is still being heard in the apex court.

