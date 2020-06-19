Sena Talks Up 'most Important Neighbour' China; Blames US, Absolves Nehru & Questions Modi

The Shiv Sena on Friday slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre over the killing of 20 personnel of the Indian Army by the Chinese at the LAC near Ladakh. In an editorial in its mouthpiece 'Saamana', Sena said that PM Modi has called for an all-party meeting in "hurry" but does not have a plan to tackle the Chinese aggression.

'What will PM Modi do now?'

"We are only able to threaten Pakistan but despite saying since 1962 war that we will give a befitting reply to China, we are unable to do so. How will we clear the confusion in the minds of our people that we are incapable of fighting the Chinese? The editorial stated that PM Modi had earlier said the sacrifices of Indian soldiers killed in a clash with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in Ladakh will not go in waste, so what will the Prime Minister do now.

Comparing the Galwan Valley standoff to the war fought in 1962 during Pandit Nehru's regime, Shiv Sena said that during that time, the Army lacked equipment but "today, they have everything but still the Chinese killed our soldiers brutally. India was insulted in 1962 and we still blame Nehru for that but it looks like our Defence and Foreign policies have not learned anything from it and we are doing the same mistake."

"If people blaming Nehru do some self-introspection then too, the sacrifice of our soldiers will become meaningful," the editorial added. Sena demanded that a national policy should be made to deal with the Chinese companies in India and said that the Chinese manufactured products should be completely banned in our country and 'swadeshi' products should be promoted.

Sena blames the US for current India-China relations

Shiv Sena also blamed the USA and Trump for deteriorating relations between India and China by saying that "A progress in bilateral relations was being made between India and China but due to America it worsened." The mouthpiece also asked whether the USA will help India? "We should not forget that China is our most important neighbour as compared to Pakistan, China and Srilanka"

The mouthpiece also advised that the government should increase its defence capacities keeping in mind the friendship between China and Pakistan as they have been "united" against India and "India won't be able to fight two enemies at the same time if a situation arises."

