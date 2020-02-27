Shiv Sena Slams BJP On 'false' Concern For Savarkar, Questions Centre On Bharat Ratna

A day after the Maharashtra government refused to accept BJP’s demand to table a resolution honouring freedom fighter Veer Savarkar, Shiv Sena slammed the BJP’s “false concern”. In Thursday’s Saamana editorial, Sena MP Sanjay Raut opined that Savarkar had become an issue of politics for BJP. Moreover, he questioned BJP on why the Centre had not announced the Bharat Ratna for Savarkar.

Sanjay Raut stated, “Maharashtra BJP leaders have declared that we will corner the government on the issue of Veer Savarkar. Savarkar has now become a matter of politics for BJP rather than an issue of respect or faith. Veer Savarkar is not just for discussion but is a matter of action and living. Instead of cornering the Maharashtra government, the likes of Fadnavis, Mungantiwar, Shelar should raise questions about whether the Central government has honoured Savarkar. Why did the Modi government not announce the Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar on the last Republic Day?”

'BJP’s concern for Savarkar is false'

Acknowledging Savarkar’s contribution, Raut cast aspersions over the role of BJP and RSS in the freedom struggle. He alleged that the RSS refused to unfurl the Indian flag for a number of years after Independence. Furthermore, Raut contended that BJP was merely using Savarkar as a shield to propagate new nationalism.

He added, “Veer Savarkar had a huge contribution in the freedom struggle, but what was the contribution of BJP and the Sangh Parivar? The RSS did not accept the independence day in 1947 and did not unfurl the Indian flag at the RSS Headquarters. The organizations which call them nationalist were not ready to unfurl the national flag till 2002. BJP is playing the politics of new nationalism by using Savarkar as a shield. They are under a false illusion if they think that Shiv Sena is in a fix. BJP’s concern for Savarkar is false.”

Shiv Sena's dilemma over Savarkar

Despite Shiv Sena's traditional support for Savarkar, it was perceived to have moved away from its Hindutva stance owing to the compulsions of its alliance with NCP and Congress. The ideological dilemma for the Sena came to the fore when former Congress President Rahul Gandhi made an insulting reference to Veer Savarkar. While Sanjay Raut indirectly hit back at Congress, Uddhav Thackeray refrained from commenting on Gandhi's remark. On February 13, Fadnavis once again questioned the Sena on its position pertaining to the insulting articles about Savarkar appearing in 'Shidori'.

