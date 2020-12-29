'Shocking News': JDS Peers Condole Sudden Death Of Karnataka Dy Chairman SL Dharmegowda

Several leaders of the Janata Dal (Secular) condoled the demise of Deputy Chairman of Karnataka Legislative Council and party leader SL Dharme Gowda, whose body was found on a railway track near Kadur in Chikkamagaluru on Tuesday in an alleged suicide.

Grieving the death of his fellow JD(S) member, former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said Gowda’s demise is a loss to the entire state and to the organisation. Remembering his ‘impeccable personality’, Kumaraswamy offered condolences to the late politician’s family.

“It is shocking to hear the news that Dharmegowda committed suicide. We lost a politician of impeccable personality. May the Lord have mercy on the family and fans of Dharmegowda. His death is a loss to our state and to the organization. May the Lord grant this painful power to his family and relatives,” the JDS leader tweeted.

Former Prime Minister and JDS chief HD Deve Gowda also reacted to the shocking news of Dharme Gowda’s death. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "It is shocking to learn the news of Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Council and JDS leader SL Dharmegowda's suicide. He was a calm and decent man. This is a loss of the state.”

CM Yediyurappa offers condolences

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa also offered condolences to Dharmega Gowda’s family and fans, after learning about his sudden demise. Expressing shock over the news, BSY said he is getting details of the incident from senior officials in Kadur.

“Shocked by the news of the death of Vice-President of the Legislative Council, SL Dharmega Gowda. Cannot believe it. His tragic end as a legislator and as the deputy vice president is extremely sad. I pray that the Lord grants the power to his family and fans to bear the loss. Om Shanti. I am getting details of the incident from senior officials," the Chief Minister tweeted.

Besides, Karnataka Minister B Sriramulu also grieved the loss of the senior politician saying, "The news of the untimely demise of Shri SL Dharmega Gowda, the Vice-Chairperson of the Vidhan Sabha, is very sad. I pray to the Lord that his soul may be well."

According to sources, the JDS leader visited Chikkamagaluru on Monday evening at around 4 pm in a Santro Car. He spoke to a few people and gathered information about train timings as well. SL Dharme Gowda asked the driver to stay back in the car and told him that he is going to get water. After that, he didn't return, sources said. The dead body of the Deputy Chairman of the State Legislative Council will be taken to Shimoga for final rites. A suicide note has allegedly been found, sources said.

The JDS leader was in the news earlier this month when he was pulled down from the Chairman's seat by Congress members over a row pertaining to the no-confidence motion initiated against Chairman K Prathap Chandra Shetty.

