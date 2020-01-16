Shocking Shaheen Bagh Video Shows Kids Brainwashed By Fear Threatening To 'do Or Die'

In a shocking video doing rounds on social media, a little girl is seen talking against the Citizenship Amendment Act(CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the indefinite protest led by women and children at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi.

In the video, the girl is heard saying that Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are troubling the Muslims in the country. The girl further stated that the NRC is aimed at killing Muslims and putting them in detention camps. Clearly, the child has been brainwashed in such a manner that tremendous fear and untruths have been planted in their minds over CAA and NRC.

The girl in the video said, "We are here to save our country. We are going to stay here unless and until PM Modi rolls back CAA and NRC. No matter what happens let Modi behead us or call the cops on us we are not leaving. We will take back our freedom (Azadi). NRC is going to kill us and put us in detention camps. They(government) won't even let us wear proper clothes or provide us with food. So unless the NRC is rolled back we are going to stay here. Modi had earlier sent personnel and they were telling us to leave the place but we all refused to do so. This Amit Shah and Modi are thinking that they'll kill all the Muslims in the country and live alone here. But we won't let them live alone we will kill both of them. The way they are troubling the Muslims here we will also trouble them the same. We will kill both of them."

In another video, a child is seen leading sloganeering and chanting "Azadi" (freedom) at the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh. protesters there have occupied the highway for over 20 days in a protest led by women and children.

BJP exposes Shaheen Bagh protests

Earlier in the day, BJP’s I-T cell chief Amit Malviya took to Twitter and posted a video of a conversation between two people, over the Shaheen Bagh protests. The video, taken from a tilted angle, highlights the conversation where two men, in what seems to be an egg shop, are discrediting and claiming that Shaheen Bagh protests are fake and paid. They claim that Congress is paying people to protest in the area. The men add that protestors are working in shifts and take Rs 500-700 a day to carry out the demonstrations. Amit Malviya, while posting this video on Twitter, captioned it by saying that these protests are “sponsored”.

Shaheen Bagh protest is sponsored... सारा कांग्रेस का खेल है... pic.twitter.com/JOKIO2qK7P — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) January 15, 2020

While talking about the Shaheen Bagh protests, the men in the video together claim that “The landlords of the shops across the street (Shaheen Bagh) have waived off the rent for the shops. They said if the shops cannot function, how will they pay the rent? The ladies sitting in the area work in shifts. They are getting money according to their shifts. Some get 500 a day and others get nearly 700. They have to do nothing, just sit there. They go to their house, cook food come back and sit here. Also, they are getting free Biryani, tea and all the other things here. They are sitting there with one-year-old kids, all of this is Congress’ game.”

Shaheen Bagh protests

An 'indefinite' protest at Shaheen Bagh had started on December 15 with people demanding that the government withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and a possible pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC). On Wednesday, hundreds of Sikh farmers from Punjab joined the anti-citizenship law protestors at South East Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. They prepared ‘langar’ or the holy meal for the people who have been indefinitely protesting in the place.

