Siddaramaiah Dubs Cancellation Of Migrants' Trains By CM 'violation Of Fundamental Rights'

The Congress has slammed the BJP-led government in Karnataka after it cancelled all the remaining special trains for migrants on Tuesday. Former Chief Minister of the state Siddaramaiah remarked on Wednesday that the sudden cancellation of trains is not only an 'inhumane decision' but also a violation of fundamental rights of the workers. The trains were cancelled on Tuesday after CM BS Yediyurappa held a meeting with construction builders in the state.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition in the state Siddaramaiah highlighted that argument of Yediyurappa that construction would not happen if migrants go back just exposes his mindset and that he is ready to sacrifice the lives of helpless labourers for the sake of invisible hands. Following the cancellation of remaining trains, CM Yediyurappa appealed to migrant labourers to remain in the state citing resumption of construction work in the state.

Siddaramaiah despised the government's decision and stated that labourers are free to choose health or work and questioned, "Are we still practising bonded labour?" Lastly, the former Chief Minister said that had the interests of labourers been taken care of by the concerned stakeholders, migrants may have stayed back and accused the government of doing little to address their concerns. Siddaramiah urged the Karnataka Chief Minister to arrange trains for those migrants who wish to go back.

The decision of @CMofKarnataka to cancel trains for migrants is not just inhuman but also violation of fundamental rights.#MigrantLivesMatter



1/4 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 6, 2020

READ | Liquor Worth Rs 197 Crore Sold In Karnataka On Second Day

The argument of @CMofKarnataka that construction will not happen if migrants go back just exposes @BSYBJP's mindset. He is willing to sacrifice the lives of helpless labourers for the sake of invisible hands.#MigrantLivesMatter



2/4 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 6, 2020

READ | Karnataka CM Appeals To Migrant Workers To Remain; Cites Construction Sector's Reopening

The decision to go back or to stay back should be with the labourers & not with the government. Labourers are free to choose health or work. Who will take responsibility if something goes wrong?



Are we still practicing bonded labour?



For me #MigrantLivesMatter!!



3/4 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 6, 2020

READ | 'Coronavirus Situation In The State Is Under Control', Says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Had the interests of labourers been taken care by the concerned stakeholders, migrants may have stayed back.



Even govt did little to address their concerns.



I strongly urge @CMofKarnataka to arrange trains for those migrants who wish to go back.#MigrantLivesMatter



4/4 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 6, 2020

'Bold and necessary move'

On the other hand, Karnataka's BJP MLA Tejasvi Surya hailed CM Yediyurappa's decision of stopping trains as 'bold and necessary.' Taking to Twitter, Surya stated that the move would help migrant labourers who came to the state with hopes of a 'better life' to 'restart their dreams.' He added that it would also help kickstart economic activities in full throttle.

Stoppage of inter-state trains by Sri @BSYBJP is a bold and necessary move.



It will help migrant labourers who came here with hopes of a better life to restart their dreams. Also, it will kickstart economic activities full throttle.



Karnataka will emerge out of this stronger! — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 6, 2020

Meanwhile, in order to mitigate the losses to various other sectors, the Karnataka government on Wednesday announced ₹ 1,610 crore relief package for farmers, MSMEs, handloom weavers, flower growers, washermen, barbers, auto, and taxi drivers among others. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the relief package will provide Rs 5000 to 230,000 barbers and 775,000 drivers in the state.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Total Cases Soar To 49391; 125 Deaths Reported In Last 24 Hours

It will also provide Rs 5,000 each to more than 7.75 lakh auto-rickshaw drivers. Further, he said that flower growers will be given one-time compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare. The Chief Minister also announced a new scheme, Weaver Samman Yojana (Nekarara Sammana yojana) for the benefit of the suffering weavers.