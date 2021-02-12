BJP Leaders Slam Rahul Gandhi Over His 'Hum Do Humare Do' Jibe Against Centre On Farm Laws

BJP leader NV Subhash, grandson of former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, on Friday slammed Rahul Gandhi's 'Hum Do, Hamare Do' remark against Centre over Farm Laws. Subhash said that the Congress leader has degraded his image because of his immature comment and his 'Hum Do, Hamare Do' remark has exposed his 'innocence' in politics. BJP leader opined that in spite of creating a ruckus, Congress leader should understand the 'content and intent' of the farm laws.

The BJP leader said, "Decades of Congress rule in the country 'broke the spine' of the farmers by making no effort to improve the financial status of the farming community. When the NDA government was making strides to change the fate of farmers, leaders like Rahul Gandhi were instigating farmers, spoiling their future. It was during the Congress regime a dynasty rule was practiced and no leader had any say except Sonia Gandhi. Even the Prime Minister was made a puppet."

The BJP leader also said that every government spoke about the welfare of the farmers since independence, but no political party made any major or strong reform to resolve their problems. He stated that now the Narendra Modi government has introduced new and productive agriculture reforms that aim to headstart change in the lives of farmers with changing times.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also slammed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on Centre's Farm Laws. He said, "By 'Hum do, Hamare do', he was referring to himself, his mother, his sister, and his brother-in-law. I do not know what message he wants to give to the nation. He (Rahul Gandhi) did not utter a single word on the Budget. Perhaps, he does not know about farm laws. it was unfortunate. Neither he is in the house nor in the country. He should read the rules. He does not know anything, He was not sitting in the House when the Finance Minister was reading out the budget."

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the Central government and alleged that these farm legislation would damage the country's food security system as also "break the spine of farmers". Invoking the family planning slogan 'Hum do Hamare do', Gandhi said that "Now four people are running the country...and everyone knows who they are."

