Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday, 6 October, for the "unlawful detention" of the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying they are "violating the spirit of the Constitution."

Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has recently resigned from the post of Punjab Congress chief, tweeted on Wednesday, "54 hours passed!! @priyankagandhi Ji has not been produced before any Court ... unlawful detention beyond 24 hours is a clear violation of fundamental rights. BJP & UP Police:- You are violating the spirit of the Constitution, impinging on our basic human rights!!"

54 hours passed !! @priyankagandhi Ji has not been produced before any Court … unlawful detention beyond 24 hours is a clear violation of the fundamental rights.

BJP & UP Police :- You are violating the spirit of the Constitution, impinging on our basic human rights !! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 6, 2021

UP Govt lifts restrictions; allows people in group of five to visit Lakhimpur Kheri

Uttar Pradesh ADG, Law & Order, Prashant Kumar informed that the Uttar Pradesh government imposed restrictions to maintain law and order and not to restrict any movement. In the latest update, the state government has now permitted people in groups of five to visit Lakhimpur Kheri at with this Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi will also visit the violence-affected place.

Priyanka Gandhi detained in Uttar Pradesh

On Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh Police filed an FIR against Congress national secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and 11 others for "disturbing the peace" in the state. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra claimed on Tuesday that she had been detained for 40 hours without a warrant or an FIR.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra issued a formal statement after being held by Uttar Pradesh Police for breaching prohibitory orders to visit Lakhimpur Kheri. She claimed she was 'arrested' on Monday by DCP Piyush Kumar Singh of Sitapur under Section 151 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Congress leader also said she had not been served with any order or notice.

Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, claimed that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, arrived with three vehicles around the time farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers, as well as directly attacking SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk by attempting to run a vehicle over him. However, Ashish Mishra denied SKM's charges and stated that he was not there at the scene of the incident. MoS Teni also stated that his son was not present at the scene and that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and threw stones at the car, resulting in the 'unfortunate incident.'

