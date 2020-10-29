India Responds To Pak’s Pulwama Admission, Says 'World Aware Of Their Support To Terror'

Reacting to Pakistan government's admission to involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday, said the whole world knew the truth about Pakistan's support to terrorism, at the weekly press briefing. He added that the country which provided the maximum number of UN proscribed terrorists should not play the victim. The MEA has shared enough evidence pertaining to the attack to the Pakistan government, which is yet to take any action on it.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally crosses 80 lakhs; daily testing avg at 11 lakhs

MEA: 'No use in playing victim'

The whole world knows the truth about Pakistan and its role in supporting terrorism. No amount of denial can hide this truth. The country which provides shelter to the maximum number of UN proscribed terrorists should not even attempt to play victim: MEA pic.twitter.com/xoOTEd182L — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020

Kapil Mishra apologises to AAP's Satyendra Jain for 'bribe' claim; defamation case junked

Pak minister admits to Pulwama attack

Earlier in the day, Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhury publically admitted to the Imran Khan government's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 Indian Army jawans were killed, in the Pakistan National Assembly. Chaudhury - who is Federal Minister for Science and Technology - claimed that the 'Pulwama attack was the biggest achievement' of the Imran Khan government. Retaliating to PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's claims on 'Abhinandan's return', Chaudhury termed the terror attack as a feat where Pakistan 'hit India in its area' (Ghuske maara Bharat ko).

"Sadiq saab, you were given respect and involved in some high-level issues and you are talking about it in the assembly. You are lying so easily that Qureshi's legs were shivering. We have hit India in its own territory. The success in Pulwama, it is the success of this community under Imran Khan government. You and I are all a proud part of it. The way we attacked India after Pulwama in their own territory," said Chaudhury, while members thumped their hands on their desks.

Earlier on Wednesday, PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq claimed that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi was sweating and shivering 'begging to return Abhinandan back to India', otherwise 'India was to attack at 9 PM', while addressing the Pakistan National Assembly. Sadiq claimed that Khan's government was desperate to 'bend its knees to India', giving the example of the ordinance passed to allow Kulbhushan Jadhav's appeal in Islamabad high court against his conviction. This comment comes amid 11 opposition parties' protests in a bid to oust the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

Pakistan admits to Pulwama attack in Assembly; term it 'Imran Khan’s great achievement'

NIA's Pulwama chargesheet

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed. On August 25, NIA filed a 13,500-page chargesheet naming 19 people including Waiz-ul-Islam, Pakistani nationals Rouf Asgar Alvi, Ammar Alvi, Mohd Ismail, Muhammad Umar Farooq, Mohd Kamran Ali, and Qari Yasir - who are in NIA custody. The Pulwama mastermind - Masood Azhar and his family have been reported missing from Pakistan Army's custody since February.

Quivering Bajwa,FM Qureshi said ‘Release Abhinandan or India will attack’:Pak Oppn recalls