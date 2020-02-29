Delhi Violence: Locals Narrate Horrific Tales Of School Vandalism

Amid the violence in Delhi, angry mob that went on a rampage on the streets of the national capital did not even spare the schools in the area where riots broke out. Several schools including Rajdhani Public School and DRP School were torched and vandalised by goons in the northeast district of the national capital.

Arman Malik, a class 5 student of Rajdhani Public School in Shiv Vihar, on Friday, picked up the national flag lying on the floor, along with medals of his friends, books and some stationery that was scattered in the school premises as he looked traumatised, with tears welling up in his eyes to see his school in such a state. He last attended the class on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media Arman said, "I cannot believe it is my school. See, nothing is left. Goons have destroyed my classrooms, books, assembly hall and everything else here. I do not know when it will restart again. I have not met my friends Rehan, Faiz, Rohan, and Saniza for two days. At lunchtime, we used to share each other's tiffin boxes. I miss my school and my friends."

The DRP School, which is just adjacent to the Rajdhani Public School, was also vandalised by the mobs. Around 1400 children from different communities used to attend classes at both these educational institutions.

Meenakshi Sharma, a school teacher at Rajdhani Public School, also got emotional to see her school vandalised. She said: "I do not know how our students will come back and study here. In this assembly area, children from all communities used to play together. How can one attack a school, which is a temple of education for our children? This is so unfortunate that Delhi's violence did not spare even the schools. People are demanding to investigate and punish the goons."

Manoj Kaloni, a security guard who has been guarding the school for the past 18 years, also narrated the horrific night when goons attacked the institution. "There were 500 miscreants who entered the premises of the school with guns, rods, petrol bombs, catapults, knives, and other explosive material. I protected my family, we locked ourselves in a room until the goons went away," he added.

Violence in Delhi

Violence broke out in several areas in northeast Delhi, forcing the application of Section 144 as well as other strict curbs. Additional security forces have been called in amid the rampant stone-pelting, destruction of public and private property, arson and assorted wanton destruction. Police officials state that 123 FIRs have been registered and 630 people arrested so far in connection with northeast Delhi communal violence.

At least 43 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer, have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the northeast district of the national capital. Two Special Investigation Teams (SIT) have been constituted under the Delhi Police's Crime Branch to investigate the violence.

