Sitharaman Slams Congress For Siding With Gupkar, Backs Amit Shah's 'going Global' Tweet

After a series of attacks by BJP leaders on Congress for siding with People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too slammed the Congress party by stating that it has "increasingly found comfort in the break-India forces". Sitharaman retweeted Home Minister Amit Shah's tweet, saying that the Congress has a tendency to "associate with forces which seek external help to upset India".

Well said, @AmitShah ji. The @INCIndia has increasingly found comfort in the ‘break-India’(‘tukde-tukde’) naxal groups. They have exposed their continuing tendency to associate with forces which seek external help to upset India. People of India seek an answer from @INCIndia. https://t.co/Erld9JFRey — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 17, 2020

Centre slams Congress-Gupkar alliance

Speaking on the Gupkar alliance, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stated that it is a "Political Dying Declaration" of their politics adding that the "dynastic politics has fallen weak to the principle of democracy".

"Dynastic politics has fallen weak to the principle of democracy. Gupkar declaration is the "Political Dying Declaration" of their politics. Their language speaks of their intentions on reviving terrorism," Naqvi said.

Earlier while speaking with Republic TV, Minister of State G Kishan Reddy also slammed the PAGD while recalling National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah's statement of seeking support from China to bring back article 370. Reddy said, "people will not forgive" such politicians who give such statements of seeking support from China.

"It is an incorrect statement. A former CM and current Lok Sabha MP said he will seek support from China to restore article 370. People will not forgive such political leaders," Kishan Reddy said.

Home Minister Amit Shah also in a series of tweets earlier in the day questioned Congress if it supports the PAGD that has Farooq Abdulla who seeks China's support and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti who insulted the national flag by saying that she will not accept the Tricolour unless J&K flag is brought back. Amit Shah took to Twitter to question the People's Alliance of Gupkar Declaration for ‘going global.’ The leader demanded that Congress makes it stand ‘crystal clear’ to the people of India.

READ | J&K Cong Chief Backtracks On Association With Gupkar Alliance, Hints At Seat Adjustments

Congress distances itself from the Gupkar alliance

The Gupkar Declaration was a resolution passed by NC, PDP, Congress, CPI(M), JKPC, and ANC on August 4, 2019, pledging to protect the "identity, autonomy and special status" of J&K. However, a presidential notification along with the passage of requisite legislation in both Houses of Parliament resulted in Article 370 becoming virtually redundant. On October 15, a meeting of all the Gupkar Declaration barring for Congress was held wherein a formal alliance- PAGD was announced. Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been declared as the president and vice president of this coalition respectively.

However, confusion persisted as the Congress leadership at the Central and state level differed over their political stance in J&K. On November 15, J&K Congress president Ghulam Ahmed Mir put all speculation at rest by announcing that the PAGD constituents shall fight the DDC polls together to defeat those who have been "forcefully implementing" laws in the Union Territory. However, Congress officially distanced itself from the Gupkar alliance while not ruling out a seat-sharing adjustment in J&K. The DDC election will be conducted in 8 phases between November 28 and December 19, with the counting of votes scheduled for December 22. The elections are significant as it is the first electoral move from New Delhi after the abrogation of Article 370.

READ | 'Not A Part Of Gupkar Alliance': Congress Clarifies After BJP Criticism; Attacks Amit Shah

READ | J&K Congress' Shahnawaz Choudhary Exposes Party; Was Denied DDC Ticket Amid Gupkar Pact