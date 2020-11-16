4 JDU & BJP MLAs Each, 2 Allies Take Oath As Bihar Ministers Into Nitish Kumar's Cabinet

As Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar's chief minister for the seventh time on Monday, JDU MLAs - Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, Ashok Choudhary and Mewa Lal Choudhary were sworn in as cabinet ministers. Meanwhile, BJP MLAs - Mangal Pandey, Amarendra Pratap Singh, Jivesh Kumar Mishra, Rampreet Paswan, too took oath as cabinet ministers. Among NDA allies - Santosh Kumar Suman, son of Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahni were sworn-in as cabinet ministers. BJP MLAs - Katihar's Tarkishore Prasad and Noniya's Renu Devi were also sworn-in as Bihar's two deputy CMs - a break away from tradition.

With BJP clinching 75 seats compared to JDU's 43 seats, the saffron party is set to get the major portfolios. Sources report that BJP's Amarendra Pratap Singh will be replacing JDU's Vijay Chaudhary as Speaker. Nitish Kumar took oath for his consecutive CM stint with senior BJP leaders like JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Devendra Fadnavis, Bhupendra Yadav, Sushil Modi present at the event. Failing to be chosen as NDA's deputy chief, ex-Deputy CM Sushil Modi tweeted that he will accept any post given to him by the BJP. Sushil Modi's successors - Tarkishore Prasad was chosen as BJP's legislative party chief, with Renu Devi its deputy chief.

Nitish Kumar was elected as NDA legislature party leader on Sunday after which he met with Governor Phagu Chauhan to stake claim to form the government. Earlier on Friday, leaders of all the four constituents of the NDA - Kumar's JD(U), BJP, HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party met informally at 1, Anney Marg, the Chief Minister's official residence to decide on cabinet portfolios. RJD, which had contested the results with the EC, has now acknowledged NDA's victory as RJD's CM face Tejashwi Yadav congratulating the newly sworn-in CM.

The Bihar assembly elections results were declared around midnight on November 10-November 11, with the ruling coalition - NDA winning 125 in the 243-member assembly, against Mahagathbandhan's 110. Even as the contest remained neck and neck throughout the day, RJD under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, became the single largest party with 75 seats, followed by BJP's 74. While Chirag Paswan's LJP won one seat, it made a major dent in JDU's tally that has come down to 43 from 71 in 2015. The biggest clincher is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM winning 5 seats and CPI-ML winning 12 seats. The other two left parties - CPI and CPI-M won two each. The other two alliance partners of NDA - HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) won four seats each.

