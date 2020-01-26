Union Minister Smriti Irani Extends Republic Day Greetings To The Nation

As India marked its 71st Republic Day on January 26, Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Twitter and extended greetings to all citizens. A loose translation of the tweet written in Hindi read: "Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind."

PM Modi and HM Amit Shah extend greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day, Jai Hind!'. Later in the day, PM will be visiting the National War Memorial near the India Gate to pay tributes to the brave-hearts by laying a wreath. With this, the 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will commence.

Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay.



सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2020

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter and extended Republic Day wishes to the countrymen.

सभी देशवासियों को 71वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



Greetings to all Indians on 71st Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/BRn4YB5q0h — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 26, 2020

The Republic Day parade

The national capital is all ready to host the grand Republic Day parade. Ample security measures have been taken to avoid any mishap. Many roads, metro routes and even parking lots have been closed for a certain duration of the day. Those heading towards Rajpath or visiting the vicinity are advised to check online before stepping out of the house. The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will begin after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near India Gate.

President Ram Nath Kovind will host this year's chief guest, Brazil President Jair Messias Bolsonaro. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag will be unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem. The Republic Day parade will commence following President Kovind's salute.

