Republic Day: 9 Shaurya Chakras Among 409 Gallantry Awards Announced By President Kovind

On the eve of the 71st Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind has approved 409 Gallantry and other Defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel. As per an official statement, six army personnel and three police personnel have been awarded peacetime military award Shaurya Chakras for demonstrating raw courage and valour while battling terrorists.

Shaurya Chakras for demonstrating courage

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh is among the 28 awarded with Param Vishisht Seva Medals. Four have been awarded Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, 53 personnel would be awarded Ati Vishisht Seva Medals, 10 awarded Yudh Seva Medals, and 123 given Vishisht Seva Medals.

The chopper mishap

Two Indian Air Force pilots have been awarded the Vayu Sena Medal for gallantry posthumously namely Squadron Leaders Siddharth Vashisht and Ninad Mandavgan who were killed in the Mi-17 chopper crash in Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) due to own missile fire on 27 February 2019. Similarly, four other IAF personnel who were on board the chopper, including flight engineer Vishal Kumar Pandey, Sergeant Vikrant Sehrawat, Corporals Deepak Pandey and Pankaj Kumar have been awarded 'Mention-in-Despatches' (MID) posthumously.

Six personnel on board the chopper were killed after a SPYDER air defence missile system hit the chopper in a miscalculated move considering the chopper to be of the enemy force. In addition to the six IAF personnel, a civilian was killed on the ground after the destroyed chopper crash-landed.

The President approved four Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 107 Sena Medals (Gallantry), five Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry), four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry), four Bar to Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), 36 Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), eight Nao Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty), one Bar to Vayu Sena Medal (Devotion to Duty) and 13 Vayu Sena Medals (Devotion to Duty).

(With ANI inputs)

