'Let's Uphold & Safeguard Values Of Our Nation': Punjab CM Extends Republic Day Wishes

General News

On the occasion of Republic Day, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder thanked freedom fighters who helped India become a 'sovereign, secular and democratic republic'.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Capt amarinder Singh

Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday, January 26, extended his greetings to the citizens on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. India's military might, rich cultural diversity and socio-economic progress will be on full display during Republic Day celebrations at the Rajpath.

Taking to Twitter, Captain Amarinder thanked the freedom fighters who helped India become a 'sovereign, secular and democratic republic'.

Amit Shah extends wishes to all Indians

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter and extended Republic Day wishes to the countrymen. 

Republic Day parade 

The national capital is all ready to host the grand Republic Day parade. Ample security measures have been taken to avoid any mishap. Many roads, metro routes and even parking lots have been closed for a certain duration of the day. Those heading towards Rajpath or visiting the vicinity are advised to check online before stepping out of the house. The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will begin after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near India Gate. 

President Ram Nath Kovind will host this year's chief guest, Brazil President Jair Messias Bolsonaro. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag will be unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem. The Republic Day parade will commence following President Kovind's salute. 

Published:
COMMENT
