‘Don’t Provoke Aunty National’: Smriti Irani’s Savage Reply Wins Trump Meme Battle

US President Donald Trump’s ongoing two-day visit to India started epic meme battle on the internet, especially after he hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. The images of PM Modi hugging the US President went viral on the internet and social media was flooded with memes and jokes over the firm embrace.

Just want someone to hug me the way Modi hugs Donald trump :( pic.twitter.com/czB60HvoPF — ... (@versxchii) February 24, 2020

The awkward placement of Trump’s hand on Prime Minister’s shoulder inspired several memes and an Indian comedian, who goes by the Instagram username @OyeAnkit, shared a version on the social media platform. He even tagged Union Minister Smriti Irani with the caption “Rishton ke bhi roop badalte hain 😭😭😭😭”.

'Aunty National'

Smriti Irani, who often uses her Instagram account to share hilarious memes, replied to the post calling her 'aunty national'. "Beta 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬kuch rishte tumpe paini nazar rakhte hai .. bekaar mein Aunty national ko na bhadkao 🙏" commented Irani. Netizens appreciated Irani for taking the meme in a good spirit and giving a savage reply.

"@smritiiraniofficial Happiness is electing such a savage leader 😂🙏🏾🙏🏾," commented a user. "@oyeankit @smritiiraniofficial Ma’am be like : Chhota aadmi gundai kar rha hai, karne do,” commented another user.

Check out some other memes on Trump's mispronunciation of public personalities and his visit to the Taj Majal that ruled the internet.

when ur attendace is very low and teacher asks you to bring a letter from Dad to sit in the class #NamasteyTrump pic.twitter.com/3V0OTCb5Mp — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) February 24, 2020

#TrumpInIndia #TrumpVisitIndia

Some unseen pictures of Trump and his family from the Taj Mahal's visit. pic.twitter.com/bnWtr6BsZu — Kriticism🌝💃 (@indianpunner) February 24, 2020

