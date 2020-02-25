The Debate
‘Don’t Provoke Aunty National’: Smriti Irani’s Savage Reply Wins Trump Meme Battle

General News

US President Donald Trump’s visit to India started epic meme battle on the internet, especially after he hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Don’t provoke

US President Donald Trump’s ongoing two-day visit to India started epic meme battle on the internet, especially after he hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad. The images of PM Modi hugging the US President went viral on the internet and social media was flooded with memes and jokes over the firm embrace.

Read: From Signature To Speech, Donald Trump's India Visit Inspire Hilarious Memes

The awkward placement of Trump’s hand on Prime Minister’s shoulder inspired several memes and an Indian comedian, who goes by the Instagram username @OyeAnkit, shared a version on the social media platform. He even tagged Union Minister Smriti Irani with the caption “Rishton ke bhi roop badalte hain 😭😭😭😭”.

Read: From Entry Time To Dress Code - CBSE Drops Hilarious Memes To Help Beat Exam Stress

'Aunty National'

Smriti Irani, who often uses her Instagram account to share hilarious memes, replied to the post calling her 'aunty national'. "Beta 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬kuch rishte tumpe paini nazar rakhte hai .. bekaar mein Aunty national ko na bhadkao 🙏" commented Irani. Netizens appreciated Irani for taking the meme in a good spirit and giving a savage reply.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by OyeAnkit (@oyeankit) on

"@smritiiraniofficial Happiness is electing such a savage leader  😂🙏🏾🙏🏾," commented a user. "@oyeankit @smritiiraniofficial Ma’am be like : Chhota aadmi gundai kar rha hai, karne do,” commented another user.

Check out some other memes on Trump's mispronunciation of public personalities and his visit to the Taj Majal that ruled the internet.

Read: Broccoli Samosa In Special Menu For President Trump's High-Tea Leaves Netizens Amused

Read: Donald Trump’s Signature Becomes Meme Content, Netizens Compare It With ECG

Published:
