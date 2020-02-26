'...rest I don't remember': Smriti Irani shares hilarious meme late risers can relate to

Union Minister Smriti Irani is quite popular on social media owing to her relatable posts about everyday life. From sharing adorable throwback picture to memes to the songs in her playlist, her Instagram account always keeps her fans entertained. Irani, who is Minister for Textiles and Women & Child Development, on February 25 shared a post which every late riser can relate to.

'Don't remember the rest of the dream'

The BJP minister, on her Instagram stories, posted a meme for people who find it difficult to wake up early in the morning. According to the meme, running, exercising and consuming healthy drinks in the morning is only dream for late risers. The meme read, "I woke up at 5 am, ran 8km, had a green smoothie. and the rest of the dream, I don't remember.”

Read: ‘Don’t Provoke Aunty National’: Smriti Irani’s Savage Reply Wins Trump Meme Battle

Read: Delhi: Union Ministers Smriti Irani And Badal Inaugurate Delhi Organic Food Fest

'Aunty National'

Meanwhile, the awkward placement of Trump’s hand on Prime Minister’s shoulder while receiving him on February 24 inspired several memes and an Indian comedian, who goes by the Instagram username @OyeAnkit, shared a version on Instagram. He even tagged Union Minister Smriti Irani with the caption “Rishton ke bhi roop badalte hain ”.

Irani, who is quite active on the photo-sharing platform, replied to the post calling her 'aunty national'. "Beta kuch rishte tumpe paini nazar rakhte hai .. bekaar mein Aunty national ko na bhadkao " commented Irani. Netizens appreciated Irani for taking the meme in a good spirit and giving a savage reply.

The spontaneous reply left everyone including the comedian stunned. Many users also lauded her for her reply. One user wrote, "Happiness is electing such a savage leader." While another commented, " Smriti Ma’am be like: Chhota aadmi gundai kar rha hai, karne do.” Yet another user commented, "Sarcasm koot koot k bhara h aapke andar ma'am , because saas bhi kabhi bahuu thi''.

Read: Smriti Irani Reasons Why She'll Watch 'Thappad', Acknowledges Political Disagreements

Read: Rahul Gandhi Mocks BJP For LPG Price Hike; Throws-back To Smriti Irani's Cylinder Protest