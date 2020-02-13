Jaishankar & Ramachandra Guha In Blazing 'Do You Read?' War; EAM Rebuts Author's Attack

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday said that he got to know from VP Menon's autobiography that the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru did not want Vallabhbhai Patel in his Cabinet in 1947. Taking a jibe at Jaishankar, historian Ramachandra Guha called it a "myth" and said "besides, promoting fake news about, and false rivalries between the builders of modern India is not the job of the Foreign Minister. He should leave this to the BJP’s IT Cell." Jaishankar has now responded.

'Some Foreign Ministers do read books'

Hitting back at Guha, S Jaishankar on Thursday said that "Some Professors should read some books too" and he recommended him the book that he released. Replying to Guha's tweet, Jaishankar wrote, "Some Foreign Ministers do read books. Maybe a good habit for some Professors too. In that case, strongly recommend the one I released yesterday."

Some Foreign Ministers do read books. May be a good habit for some Professors too. In that case, strongly recommend the one I released yesterday. https://t.co/d2Iq4jafsR — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 13, 2020 The Minister on Wednesday said that the exercise of writing history for politics in the past needs honest treatment. "Exercise of writing history for politics in the past needs honest treatment. "When Sardar (Patel) died, a deliberate campaign was begun to efface his memory. I know this because I have seen it, and at times, I fell victim to it myself. " So says VP Menon," tweeted Jaishankar. The Minister on Wednesday said that the exercise of writing history for politics in the past needs honest treatment. "Exercise of writing history for politics in the past needs honest treatment. "When Sardar (Patel) died, a deliberate campaign was begun to efface his memory. I know this because I have seen it, and at times, I fell victim to it myself. " So says VP Menon," tweeted Jaishankar.

Learnt from the book that Nehru did not want Patel in the Cabinet in 1947 and omitted him from the initial Cabinet list. Clearly, a subject for much debate. Noted that the author stood her ground on this revelation. pic.twitter.com/FelAMUZxFL — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 12, 2020

READ | Jaishankar confirms India offered to evacuate Pakistani students in Coronavirus-hit Wuhan

READ | 'Nehru did not want Patel in cabinet in 1947', says EAM Jaishankar citing VP Menon's book

The book 'V.P. Menon: The Unsung Architect of Modern India' released by Jaishankar is written by historian and analyst Narayani Basu. Basu is the great-granddaughter of V.P. Menon, a British-era civil servant, who was political reforms commissioner to multiple viceroys. Menon played a key role in overseeing the Partition and integration of princely states into the Indian Union and worked closely with Sardar Patel in the period after independence.

READ | S Jaishankar files caveat in SC, seeks to be heard on any plea against his election to RS

READ | Delhi Elections: MEA S Jaishankar casts his vote, urges people to exercise 'basic duty'