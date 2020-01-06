Sonia Gandhi Blames Centre For JNU Violence, Demands Independent Judicial Inquiry

Congress president Sonia Gandhi responded to the JNU violence on Monday. In a statement, she noted that the voice of the youth was being muzzled and hinted that the JNU attackers had the patronage of the Modi government. Describing the attack as “bone-chilling”, she reckoned that the incident of January 5 was a reminder that the Centre was willing to go to any length to stifle dissenting voices.

She stated, “The voice of India’s youth and students is being muzzled every day. The horrifying and unprecedented violence unleashed on India’s young by goons with active abetment of the ruling Modi Govt is deplorable and unacceptable."

She further stated, "Everyday campuses and colleges are raided across India, either by the police or lumpen elements with support of the BJP government. Yesterday’s bone-chilling attack on students and teachers in JNU, Delhi is a grim reminder of the extent the Govt will go to stifle and subjugate every voice of dissent. “

'Congress party stands in solidarity with India's youth'

Gandhi pointed out that young people wanted education and employment. However, she alleged that the Modi government was suffocating these aspirations. Reiterating her party’s support for the students, she demanded an independent judicial probe into the matter.

The Congress president remarked, “Students and youth need affordable education, a deserving job, a promising future and a right to participate in our thriving democracy. Sadly, Modi Govt seeks to suffocate and restrain each one of these aspirations."

"The entire Congress Party stands in solidarity with India’s youth and students. We strongly deprecate the sponsored violence in JNU yesterday and demand an independent judicial inquiry,” Sonia Gandhi said.

ABVP and the Left trade barbs

On the JNU campus, there was a law and order situation on January 5. Reportedly, mask miscreants armed with sticks and other weapons damaged property and beat up students as well as faculty members. Earlier in the day, 34 injured people from JNU were discharged from the AIIMS.

While the JNUSU has hinted at the involvement of alleged ABVP members, ABVP has denied the allegations. In fact, it has claimed that 25 of its own members have been seriously injured in an attack orchestrated by the "goons" of the Left.

