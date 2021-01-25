Rahul Gandhi Affirms Faith In Tamil Nadu Ally DMK: 'Will Stop RSS Ideology From Entering'

Affirming the Congress-DMK alliance, ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday, said that Congress had full faith in MK Stalin - the prospective CM candidate of the alliance for Tamil Nadu polls. He added that the aim of the alliance is to 'stop the RSS ideology from coming into Tamil Nadu' while addressing a farmers' convention in Karur. Rahul Gandhi is currently on a 3-day tour in Tamil Nadu - Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Karur.

Rahul Gandhi: 'Full faith in Stalin'

"We have a very good alliance with DMK. We have full respect for Karunanidhi and full faith in Stalin Ji. The aim of the alliance for the upcoming elections is to stop the RSS ideology from coming into Tamil Nadu. Narendra Modi has the remote control of the Tamil Nadu government and we are going to throw the batteries away," he said.

Congress-DMK alliance

DMK which is a part of Congress-led UPA at the Centre, leads the Democratic Progressive Alliance (DPA) in the Tamil Nadu state assembly. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, in the absence of J Jayalalitha and MK Karunanidhi, Stalin led the alliance to a sweeping victory - winning 38 of 39 seats. Apart from Congress, the DPA comprises of the CPI, CPI(M), and IUML - which has 105 seats in the 234-seat assembly. While CM E Palaniswamy managed to save his government by winning 11 of the 24 seats in 2019 by-elections, MK emerged the winner bagging 13 seats.

MK Stalin's campaign

Setting his target for the upcoming 2021 polls, DMK Chief M K Stalin, said that his party will win over 200 seats in the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly. He has launched the "WeRejectADMK" campaign calling it "lack of governance" by the Palaniswami government and touching sensitive issues such as the NEET-related suicides, holding gram sabhas across the state. DMK has sent 15,000 workers as his messengers across 234 constituencies to meet people from various sections of the society - 10 years of the misrule of the ADMK Government and hear the people's sufferings, as well as to know what the people expect of the DMK. Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election. Meanwhile, ally Congress has kicked off its campaign by sending ex-Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to a three-day Tamil Nadu tour followed by a 2-day Kerala tour and then a day in Puducherry. All states are poll-bound in April-May.

