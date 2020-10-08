As Polls Near, MHA Allows Political Gatherings With Over 100 People Following COVID Norms

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly election, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday said that the state governments can now permit political gatherings, outside containment zones, with over 100 people in attendance in those Assembly or parliamentary constituencies where elections are to be held in the upcoming future. This comes after the Election Commission recently announced holding of Assembly elections in Bihar and by-elections in eleven states for Assembly and parliamentary constituencies.

The order by MHA said that state governments concerned may permit political gatherings, however, it will be subjected to certain conditions like in closed spaces a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed with a ceiling of 200 persons.

"It is decided that the State governments concerned may permit political gatherings, outside the containment zones, beyond the existing limit of 100 persons on any date before October 15, 2020, in those Assembly or parliamentary constituencies only, where elections are to be held," the order read.

The order further mandated that COVID-19 guidelines needs to be followed, like wearing masks, provisions for thermal scanning, among others. For open spaces, the size of the ground has to be kept in view and with strict observance of social distancing norms. The State and Union Territory governments have been asked to issue detailed SOPs to regulate the political gatherings and enforce the same.

Bihar Assembly elections 2020

Bihar goes to polls in three phases for its 243 assembly seats on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Keeping in view the COVID-19 protocol, the voting time has been increased by one hour. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The NDA has announced its seat-sharing formula: The BJP will contest 121 seats and the JD(U) will contest 115, while Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM will contest 7 seats. The VIP party will be incorporated in the BJP's seats. The Mahgathbandhan has announced Tejashwi Yadav as its CM face, and RJD-Congress has agreed on a 144-70 seat-sharing formula along with three other Communist parties contesting on 29 seats. There are three other alliances also that will contest elections this year namely Progressive Democratic Alliance (PDA) - JAP, ASP, SDP, and BMP, United Democratic Secular Alliance (UDSA) - AIMIM-SJD and BSP-RLSP

