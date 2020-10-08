Bihar Elections 2020: Deshmukh Has Theory On JDU-BJP Not Fielding Ex-DGP Gupteshwar Pandey

As former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey failed to get a JDU ticket for the upcoming Bihar elections despite joining the party amid a row over his VRS, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said that the Nitish Kumar-led party has taken the decision in order to save themselves from the line of questioning that would follow the move.

Gupteshwar Pandey came into limelight recently after he played a key role in the Bihar Police investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, wherein he took on the Mumbai Police and the Maharashtra government for blocking the Bihar Police investigation when the team was in Mumbai. Pandey had alleged that Mumbai Police was not fair in investigating the late actor's death and outspokenly so.

Maharashtra Home Minister said that giving an election ticket to him is a matter of the party. "We had asked whether BJP leaders will campaign for him. It was maybe due to fear of this question that he was not given a ticket," he said.

Gupteshwar Pandey to not contest polls

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said on Wednesday he is not contesting the upcoming assembly elections. Pandey, who took voluntary retirement to join the JD(U) ahead of the Bihar polls, faced a major setback earlier in the day after the Buxar seat he was eyeing went to the BJP under the NDA's seat-sharing scheme. Earlier also, Pandey had taken premature retirement to contest the Lok Sabha elections in 2009, but later the state government did not accept his VRS application and reinstated him in the service.

The former DGP, who had been extremely vocal during the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, was in the running to contest from his hometown Buxar as a JD(U) candidate. However, Buxar has always been a stronghold for the BJP with prominent faces like current Lok Sabha MP Ashwini Chaubey. The Assembly seat however is currently occupied by Congress' Sanjay Kumar 'Munna' Tiwari. While the BJP hasn't yet released the names of its candidates from Buxar and Brahampur, it has announced its candidate from Shahpur seat in Buxar district, which was speculated to go to the retired DGP.

In a brief statement in Hindi on Facebook, Pandey said he was "upset" by the calls of his well-wishers who expected that he would contest the polls after retirement, and categorically stated that he is not contesting the assembly elections. "I am upset with the phone calls of many of my well-wishers. I also understand their concern and problems. After my retirement, everyone expected that I would contest the election but this time I am not contesting the assembly elections," Pandey said.

Interestingly, Pandey’s former police colleague Sunil Kumar, who retired as Director General (Home Guards) recently, has been nominated by the JD(U) from Bhore (reserved seat) in Gopalganj district. The JD(U) got two seats in the Buxar district — Rajpur (reserved SC) and Dumraon — where it named state minister Santosh Kumar Nirala and Anjum Ara respectively.

