'Stop Insulting Our Forces': JP Nadda Slams Former PM Manmohan Singh Over China Remarks

BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday hit out at former PM Manmohan Singh's statement over the Galwan Valley clash between India and China. Nadda slammed Manmohan Singh and asked him to refrain from insulting the armed forces and to maintain unity. Nadda's reaction follows after the Congress party released a statement by Manmohan Singh pertaining to the ongoing situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

'Stop insulting our forces'

JP Nadda in his reaction criticised Manmohan Singh over his statement on the armed forces and repeatedly questioning their military actions. In addition, Nadda brought up and mentioned the previous instances where the Congress party had questioned the actions undertaken by the armed forces. Further, pointing out to the current standoff between India and China, Nadda called for national unity among the parties.

"It’s never too late to improve." said JP Nadda

Dear Dr. Singh and Congress Party,



Please stop insulting our forces repeatedly, questioning their valour. You did this post the air strikes and surgical strikes.



Please understand the true meaning of national unity, especially in such times.



It’s never too late to improve. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 22, 2020

Manmohan Singh's statement has drawn flak from other BJP leaders. Earlier on Monday, BJP National Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia hit out at Singh and stated that the former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaks under the instructions of Sonia Gandhi. In addition, Bhatia also said that under the Congress regime, the Indian Army's situation was dire with very little stock of ammunition left, no bullet-proof jackets. He further said thatthe Indian Army was completely ignored and their needs were ignored.

Manmohan Singh's statement

In his statement on the recent Galwan clash where 20 soldiers of the Indian Army lost their lives battling the Chinese along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh said:

"We call upon the Prime Minister and the government to rise to the occasion, to ensure justice for Col. B. Santosh Babu and our Jawans who have made ultimate sacrifice and resolutely defended our territorial integrity. To do any less would be a historic betrayal of the people’s faith."

