Subramanian Swamy Asks Govt To Call Off Negotiation If China Thinks India Will Capitulate

As the India-China relations have hit a new low with the fresh flare-up between the armies of the two South Asian powers even as the diplomatic and military level talks were underway, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has opined that the constant talk of negotiation may be mistaken by the Chinese to think that Indian government is about to surrender.

He insisted the government to not indulge in any talks with the 'aggressor' China if they have crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and occupied Indian territory.

This constant talk of negotiation may be mistaken by the Chinese to think that Modi government is about to capitulate. Short question: Have the Chinese troops crossed LAC and occupied Indian territory? If yes, then let not our Ministers speak of negotiating with aggressors. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 4, 2020

Although the situation got tensed with the Chinese attempting to unilaterally change the status quo on the southern banks of Pangong Tso lake, the Indian Army thwarted their attempts and gained control of the situation. Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane, who visited Ladakh to take stock of the situation on the ground and to review the army's preparedness, stated that the morale of jawans posted in the area is high and the Indian Army is prepared to deal with any eventuality that may arise out of the turbulent situation with China in the Ladakh region.

General Naravane, who was on a two-day visit to Ladakh exuded confidence and said that nation can count on the Indian army. He made this statement after he visited several places after reaching Leh and met troops deployed at the forward locations along the LAC. Although he opined the situation is slightly tensed, he said that the Army has stepped up precautionary deployment to ensure that India's security and integrity remain safeguarded.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat also exuded confidence over the might of the Indian Armed Forces and said that there have been some aggressive actions by China but the forces were capable of dealing with threats along the borders. He even warned Pakistan of suffering a setback if they try any misadventure.

"We want peace and tranquillity across our borders. Off late, we have been seeing some aggressive actions by China but we are capable of handling these. Our tri-services are capable of dealing with threats along our frontiers," he said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor in Chief Arnab Goswami said China has not gained from the border skirmishes with India.

Brigade Commander level talks between India-China

General MM Naravane's visit comes after India and China on Wednesday held another round of Brigade Commander-level talks to discuss fresh tensions between the two armies along the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake. The Brigade Commander level talks were held on Tuesday as well between the two sides at Chushul in order to suppress tensions over the latest flare-up between the Indian Army and the PLA in Ladakh. Meanwhile, the Central government on its part to counter the Chinese aggression banned 118 more Chinese apps amid the standoff. The latest ban includes the popular gaming app PUBG among several others.