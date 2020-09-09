Subramanian Swamy Serves Ultimatum To BJP; Demands Amit Malviya's Removal As 'compromise'

Days after senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy claimed that the BJP IT cell has "gone rogue", he has demanded the resignation of his own party's IT cell head Amit Malviya. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Dr Swamy said that by tomorrow (Thursday) if Malviya is not removed from the post, "it means the party brass does not want to defend me". The Rajya Sabha leader said that since there is no forum in the party where he can ask for "cadre opinion," he will have to defend himself.

'I will have to defend myself'

By tomorrow If Malaviya is not removed from BJP IT cell (which is my five villages compromise proposal to Nadda) it means the party brass does not want to defend me. Since there is no forum in the party where I can ask for cadre opinion, hence I will have to defend myself. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 9, 2020

Subramanian Swamy on Monday had claimed that some of the IT cell members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on him. The BJP leader warned that if his "angered followers" make counter personal attacks, then he cannot be held responsible just as the BJP cannot be held responsible for "the rogue IT cell of the party."

'The BJP IT cell has gone rogue'

The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held resonsible just as BJP cannot be held respinsible for the rogue IT cell of the party — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 7, 2020

In another tweet, Dr Subramanian Swamy said that he is ignoring the personal attacks, demanding that the BJP must sack them. "One Malaviya (BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya) character is running riot with filth. We are a party of maryada purushottam not of Ravan or Dushasan," the Rajya Sabha MP said. It is not yet clear as to what triggered Dr Swamy's outrage, but there seem to be some tweets about him.

Amit Malviya has not yet reacted to Dr Swamy's accusations. This comes amid Subramanian's Swamy's constant efforts in urging the government to postpone JEE and NEET exams due to rising cases of Coronavirus. On August 31, Dr Swamy had warned going ahead with JEE and NEET could lead to a massive spike in COVID-19 cases and result in India overtaking the US as the country with most infections. He also wrote a letter to PM Modi requesting the same and also tried calling at his residence.

